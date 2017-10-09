Microsoft to buy all the power from new Irish wind farm

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Microsoft has struck a deal with General Electric to buy all the electricity from a new wind farm in Ireland to power its cloud computing services — the latest example of multinational companies driving demand for renewable energy.

The US technology group said it would also acquire an Irish energy supply licence as part of the deal, allowing it to sell surplus electricity into the National Grid.

Microsoft has agreed to buy all the electricity produced for the next 15 years by the 37 megawatt Tullahennel wind farm being built by GE in County Kerry.

The project will take Microsoft’s direct global procurement of renewable energy worldwide to almost 600 megawatts, enough to power more than 1m UK homes.

Other multinational companies are taking similar steps as the cost of renewable power falls, allowing them to reduce their carbon footprints and meet corporate commitments on tackling climate change.

Facebook last week announced plans for a new US data centre in Virginia that would be supplied by dedicated solar power facilities built by US utility Dominion Energy.

So far this year, companies have announced purchase agreements for more than 2 gigawatts of new renewable power capacity in the US and Mexico alone, according to the Business Renewables Center in Colorado. That is equivalent to two nuclear reactors and almost 30 per cent more than the new capacity procured by companies in the whole of 2016.

100 Number of multinational companies that have committed to make their electricity supplies 100% renewable

Helen Clarkson, chief executive of The Climate Group, which promotes action to reduce carbon emissions, said rising demand for renewable energy from corporate users was becoming a powerful force in the global shift away from fossil fuels.

“This model of direct energy purchasing and investment brings further influence to the market . . . in addition to government policy,” she said. “Businesses who do this are directly ensuring additional renewable capacity in the market.”

Over 100 multinational companies, ranging from Walmart and Coca-Cola to Nestlé and Ikea, have committed to make their electricity supplies 100 per cent renewable as part of an initiative led by The Climate Group.

More than 40 of the companies to have made the pledge are based in the US — leading Ms Clarkson to argue that corporate America is pressing ahead with decarbonisation even as President Donald Trump’s administration weakens federal government action on climate change.

Technology companies such as Microsoft, Facebook and Google have been at the forefront of the renewables drive because of rising energy demand from the data centres they rely on to provide their services.

Ireland has one of the biggest concentrations of data centres in Europe. The country’s grid operator, ESB Networks, warned this month that it faced “unprecedented load growth” from data centres, which can each consume as much electricity as a large regional town.

Christian Belady, general manager of data centre strategy for Microsoft, said the Tullahennel wind farm would increase capacity and reliability in the Irish grid. Each turbine will be integrated with a battery to store any excess power until it is needed.

Microsoft said this was the first example of batteries integrated with wind turbines in Europe. Battery storage technology is critical to unlocking the potential of renewable power by smoothing out peaks and troughs in wind and solar production.