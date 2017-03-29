LSE-Deutsche Börse collapse comes at dark time for City and EU

The symbolism of Brussels’ veto of the merger of the London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Börse hours before the UK formally began Brexit negotiations could hardly be bettered.

A 14-month deal to link Europe’s two main financial hubs, London and Frankfurt, and create one of the world’s largest securities and derivatives markets operators, had been conceived as a hedge against the EU referendum and as a cover, as a senior Deutsche Börse executive noted last year, to ward off potential counterbids from US exchanges.

But the saga was transformed by the UK’s vote to leave the European Union last June and quickly turned areas that had previously raised little concern, such as the combined group’s headquarters and the location of its euro swap clearing businesses, into sensitive political issues.

With the uncertainty out of the way, both exchanges can now focus on the future.

“Brexit hangs like a shadow over everything,” says Niki Beattie, chief executive of Market Structure Partners, a consultancy. “But the big danger in these kinds of deals is that if you take your eye off the ball, nobody is developing a strategy outside it.”

Those plans — and who develops them — are now moving to the top of the agenda for investors and analysts.

Both exchanges expressed their confidence in the future as separate companies, especially after new European regulation in January injects more transparency into derivatives and fixed income markets.

The LSE began immediately with a share buyback of £200m to compensate shareholders who had been promised a special dividend from the merger. It also said it was considering further capital returns to shareholders as well as doing further deals. It has been linked with a deal for Nex Group, the new trading and technology vehicle of entrepreneur Michael Spencer.

In recent days, some analysts have speculated that the LSE could still divest its French clearing arm, although the LSE confirmed on Wednesday that deal would also unwind.

“The LSE is not in a position to buy anything on the continent till Brexit is over,” says Frederic Ponzo, chief executive of GreySpark Partners, a capital markets consultancy. But he notes it has the better record of growth, through business such as clearing, technology and indices.

The deal seemed the pinnacle of everything [Rolet had] worked for, but now it seems that he’s the only person able to run the company

For Deutsche Börse, the deal marks the second time its plans for a transformative European deal have been blocked by Brussels, following the 2012 veto of its merger with NYSE Euronext.

“Deutsche Börse is under more pressure to do something,” says Mr Ponzo. “It is a bit sub-scale to compete on a global basis in the derivatives market. CME and ICE competition is only going to intensify as more derivatives are cleared.”

Carsten Kengeter, Deutsche Börse’s chief executive, said on Wednesday his exchange would pursue a growth strategy, which is expected to continue with initiatives such as US commodities trading.

Many analysts and investors see the two exchanges as vulnerable to takeovers from one of the US duo, CME Group or Intercontinental Exchange. ICE considered a bid for the LSE a year ago before opting against making an approach and LSE shares initially jumped 2.3 per cent on hopes ICE would soon return, buoyed by a weaker pound.

However, at a recent futures industry conference in Florida neither ICE nor the CME gave any indication it regarded Europe as a priority. ICE has moved more into data, which chief executive Jeffrey Sprecher called “at the core of all industry technology” and a more defensible competitive position. He indicated any deals would likely be smaller and more US-focused.

The CME meanwhile has never carried out a significant overseas deal and is assessing the future of its struggling London-based exchange. And as its chief executive Terry Duffy noted: “It’s difficult to do cross-border mergers especially when they involve exchanges in countries with very strong nationalistic undertones.”

The deal’s failure and doubts over a rival takeover bid has also thrown into question the futures of Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the LSE, and Mr Kengeter, his counterpart at Deutsche Börse. Mr Kengeter would have headed the combined company and Mr Rolet was due to retire after eight years at the LSE.

They experienced mixed fortunes during the drawn out deal. Both men — former bankers — were reprimanded by the UK Takeover Panel for public statements made during the process. But Mr Rolet is seen as having a stronger position, even if it is his second significant deal failure after the collapse of a merger with Canada’s TMX Group in 2011.

Shareholders such as TCI Fund Management were strong backers of the merger and supporters of Mr Rolet.

“Mr Rolet’s position seems comfortable, he’s trusted and has a record of growth but they could have managed stakeholder relationships better,” says Ms Beattie. The LSE’s priority should be to work on his successor, she adds. “The deal seemed the pinnacle of everything he’d worked for but now it seems that he’s the only person able to run the company.”

Mr Kengeter’s role is more uncertain. He remains under investigation from the Frankfurt public prosecutor over allegations of insider trading related to the deal. Furthermore his now failed courtship of the LSE began very quickly after he took over the role in June 2015. “Mr Kengeter hasn’t delivered,” Ms Beattie notes.

