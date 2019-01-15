Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Did you know that your every online move is being watched and analysed by data brokers and advertising technology companies? What do they do with the data and does it matter? Malcolm Moore discusses the so-called 'privacy deathstars' with FT technology reporters Aliya Ram and Madhumita Murgia


Contributors: Joshua Noble, weekend news editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Aliya Ram, technology reporter and Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

