Did you know that your every online move is being watched and analysed by data brokers and advertising technology companies? What do they do with the data and does it matter? Malcolm Moore discusses the so-called 'privacy deathstars' with FT technology reporters Aliya Ram and Madhumita Murgia
Contributors: Joshua Noble, weekend news editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Aliya Ram, technology reporter and Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
Get alerts on News podcast when a new story is published