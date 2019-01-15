Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Did you know that your every online move is being watched and analysed by data brokers and advertising technology companies? What do they do with the data and does it matter? Malcolm Moore discusses the so-called 'privacy deathstars' with FT technology reporters Aliya Ram and Madhumita Murgia





Contributors: Joshua Noble, weekend news editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, Aliya Ram, technology reporter and Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon