Devyn Garcia models the autumn’s key trends
Chloé leather corseted dress, £4,650. Husbands wool/camel-hair twill coat, from €1,500
Chanel tweed coat, £12,470. Chloé brass, quartz and amethyst earrings, £430
Michael Kors Collection knitted shearling coat, £3,560, and merino-wool dress, £615. Molism gold-plated brass, silver and pearl Twisted Curve single earring, €120
Fendi silk dress, £1,890. Hélène Zubeldia crystal fringe earring, €200 for pair
Dolce & Gabbana stretch tulle draped dress, £1,550. Molism gold-plated brass, silver and pearl Twisted Curve single earring, €120
Prada leather coat, £6,100, cotton top, £690, and muslin and wool skirt, £1,250. Hélène Zubeldia crystal fringe earring, €200 for pair
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello silk satin dress, £3,490
Gucci wool coat, £2,900, flannel jacket, £2,270, and matching trousers, £860. Loewe leather sandals, £725
Burberry wool pleated trench coat, £5,500. Molism gold-plated brass, silver and pearl Twisted Curve single earring, €120
Miu Miu wool coat, £2,950, and embroidered tulle dress, £8,900. Chloé leather Nellie boots, £1,100
Bottega Veneta shearling coat embroidered with metal buttons, and silk dress, both POA. Hélène Zubeldia crystal fringe earring, €200 for pair
Isabel Marant silk velvet dress, £860. Hélène Zubeldia crystal twisted hoop earrings, €195
Model, Devyn Garcia at DNA. Casting, Ben Grimes at Ben Grimes Casting. Hair and make-up, Michal Bielecki at Bryant using Wella Professionals. Digital operator, Esther Balibar. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan and Sabine Groza. Production, Anna Rybus at Prospero