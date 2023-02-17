Scotland’s first minister announced this week that she was stepping down after eight years in office. What does her resignation mean for the Scottish National party and Scotland’s independence campaign? We discuss the country’s future. Plus, presenter George Parker talks to Douglas Alexander, former Labour cabinet minister, about his Scottish Labour comeback and his party’s prospects.

With Scottish correspondent Lukanyo Mnyanda and special guest constitutional expert Professor Nicola McEwan. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

