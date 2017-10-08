A festering scandal saps public trust in Lloyds

A decade on from the global financial crisis, almost no one has been held accountable for the excesses that led to the crash. True, it has been hard to single out culprits when so many were complicit — with lenders, borrowers, investors and regulators wilfully blind to the risks they were running.

But then there are the cases where criminality was so clear cut, and the victims so severely affected, that they cannot be ignored. The fraud perpetrated on corporate customers of the UK lender HBOS at its Reading branch between 2003 and 2007, as exposed in all its shocking detail in an FT investigation, falls squarely into this category.

The scam was run by Lynden Scourfield, a banker dealing with “higher-risk” customers, and David Mills, who ran a turnround consultancy called Quayside Corporate Services. Mr Scourfield referred struggling small businesses to QCS as a condition of receiving further credit; they were charged huge fees for the supposed service and in some cases were loaded with unmanageable debt before being taken over and asset stripped.

One victim, a mother of five, lost her business, home and marriage. Another couple spent years living on benefits and fighting eviction orders. There are scores of similar cases. The fraudsters spent the money they had siphoned off on expensive gifts, luxury holidays and sex. One internal report estimates the total cost of the fraud, including the loans that were written off and the likely compensation, at up to £1bn.

Many of these details became public at the start of this year in a trial that resulted in jail sentences for six people. But bank executives, regulators and MPs saw evidence of wrongdoing much earlier. HBOS executives assessed the Reading losses in the spring of 2008 and were anxious to avoid having to disclose them to investors. When the bank was taken over later that year by Lloyds — in one of the most ill-fated UK bank mergers in memory — its new owner neglected to go further, preoccupied as it was with managing its own post-crash crisis and then with finding a way out from under state control after the taxpayer took a stake. Lloyds maintained its own investigations did not prove criminal behaviour and the bank persisted in treating the victims as failed business owners.

By 2009, evidence collected by victims was emerging, leading to pressure from the Financial Services Authority and a debate in parliament. But it still took a six-year police investigation — which Lloyds did little to expedite — before the case could be brought to court. Only since the trial has Lloyds offered any compensation and even now — inexcusably — just a handful of the affected have had their claims settled. There are serious questions over the independence of the process for determining payouts and of an inquiry the bank has commissioned into its conduct of the affair.

The Reading fraud is one of the clearest illustrations of the human cost of bankers’ delinquent behaviour in the run-up to the crisis. If even now those running the biggest institutions are unwilling to take responsibility for the damage done in those years, and if the authorities fail to hold them to account, it should be no surprise that people feel the system is stacked against them and see talk from the sector of learning “lessons” as hot air.

This was a life-destroying scam. Although António Horta-Osório did not preside over it, he was Lloyds chief executive when the bank responded with indifference. Credibility cannot be restored by slamming shareholders with fines. Management is responsible for this kind of malfeasance; it must bear the consequences of its failures.