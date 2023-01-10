How do you move on from professional failure, from missing out on the job you coveted or messing up in your role? Host Isabel Berwick hears from Farrah Storr, head of writer partnerships for Substack UK and previously the editor of the UK edition of Elle, Cosmopolitan and Women's Health, about what went on behind the scenes in her very successful career, while Brooke Masters, the FT's US financial editor and associate editor, argues that blaming your boss is not the answer.

What the 'CV of failures' really reveals about career setbacks: https://www.ft.com/content/86ea48da-1dc5-11e6-b286-cddde55ca122

Farrah's Substack post about her professional failures: https://bit.ly/3W3dc7c

