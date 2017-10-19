The Famous Five Go Brexiting in No Deal Land

Please tell us why (optional)

Four former Conservative cabinet ministers have signed a letter urging Theresa May to prepare to walk away from the EU without a new trade deal. Nigel Lawson, John Redwood, Peter Lilley and Owen Paterson have said the current deadlock means Britain must now ready itself for hard Brexit. Welcome then, to Four go Brexiting in No Deal Land.

I say, Nigel, this new independent status is absolutely super.

I know, pass another glass of the burgundy, will you?

That was the last of it. But I’ve got some lettuce wine grown in one of our own farms. We’ve been drinking a lot of it lately. Look, here come John and Peter — they’ve got Jacob with them. Now there’s five of us. A Famous Five!

They look worried. What’s up?

There’s trouble in Dover. The customs system has collapsed in extra paperwork and lorries are backing up 17 miles. Theresa is so worried she’s phoning up the Germans begging them to help her get a deal.

Begging to the Germans? That’s not on. We need to help her out. Listen, why don’t we build a seamless integrated customs system to cut waiting time to just a few seconds?

I say, that’s a super idea. Does anyone know how to build an integrated customs thingy?

I once built a rowing boat out of papier-mâché at Eton.

You built a boat, golly. Did it float?

Well, as a matter of fact it sank in the bath, but I’ve learned a lot about paper since then.

Later at Dover:

I say, there’s a lot of rough looking truckers. They look jolly angry. I say chaps, don’t worry! We’ve come to build you an integrated customs system. Now come on, buck up. We need everyone to buck up about Brexit. It’s lovely here, sunlit uplands, a beautiful view of the motorway, all the Yorkies you can eat, the company of fellow truckers. But look, don’t worry, we’ll have our new integrated customs thingy up and running in a jiffy; just have faith in our great British ingenuity. In the meantime there’s a new lorry park over there, holds 3,600 trucks. Super.

Back in London

I say Peter, those truckers seem jolly pleased with our help. Oh heavens, what’s happened over there? That building seems to be empty.

It’s some bank with no faith in this country. They’ve upped sticks and moved to Frankfurt.

Frankfurt. I tried to go there the other day and I had to queue for ages just to get through passport control. Can you imagine queueing to go to Germany?

Oh look here comes John — he’s riding a motorbike. John, what have you got there?

It’s a great British bike — a Triumph — I got it on eBay. No more German cars for me.

Hoorah! Is that why you’re late?

Yes, well I had a bit of engine trouble near Reading. Listen chaps, what are we going to do about this empty building?

I’ve a wizard idea. We’ll set up our own investment fund. I did that once.

Did you Jacob? How clever.

Yes, we’ll set up a fund and rebuild the British economy through fund management and day trading. We’ll make squillions and employ lots of people. Then we can cut welfare, lower taxes and become a global trading hub.

Oh yes, and we’ll only invest in British businesses. How do we start?

I thought we could short sterling. Just to get some seed money. We need to show these Europeans that we don’t need their deal. Once we’re rich they’ll come begging for a trade deal. Nigel can help, he once inflated the entire economy.

Yes and we can pump prime the fund with the €20bn we’re not giving them. For a start.

Didn’t we promise that to the NHS?

Yes, but money’s a bit tight. Tax takes down and all that. We’ll get it to the NHS in the end but those sick people will just have to buck up for a bit until we’ve got the cash.

You look worried, Peter.

I’m a bit concerned about the radioactive isotopes we need to treat cancer.

My nanny swore by cod liver oil. I’ve got lashings of it at home, we’re always giving it to Octagon. I’ll give it to all those cancer patients.

Gosh, you are a brick. I say, what shall we do tomorrow?

Nigel’s got a house in France and we’re all invited.

Hoorah!