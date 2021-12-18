It's our final episode of 2021, and we are marking the end of one unpredictable year and the start of another. What do you think will happen in 2022? Matt Vella, FT Weekend Magazine editor, joins Lilah to discuss listeners’ cultural predictions. A lot of them had an air of nostalgia: Will Britney make a documentary about her life? Will flip phones make a comeback? Then, our pop critic Ludovic Hunter-Tilney teaches us the art of the perfect holiday playlist.

–Two books by the late, great bell hooks: The Will to Change, and All About Love

–The FT’s Christmas roundup-(the complete guide to eating, drinking, giving and self-caring your way to a very merry holiday this year): https://www.ft.com/content/3d6c80dd-dbc3-4e0e-939f-b917aa401dfc

Here are Ludo’s reviews of his favourite albums of the year (all free to read):

–The Weather Station: Ignorance https://www.ft.com/content/57aef341-cce1-4816-9939-3c71a3fe5edf

–Nation of Language: A Way Forward https://www.ft.com/content/ed7f3da8-d033-4ca0-90c7-1b7e4b425a19

–Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points and the London Symphony Orchestra: Promises https://www.ft.com/content/c00c0655-013d-4d3b-8c7c-bf7dea47c1fc

