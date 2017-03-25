China’s HNA to buy stake in Old Mutual US asset management unit

HNA Group, the Chinese travel-to-financial services conglomerate, has agreed to acquire a 25 per cent stake in Old Mutual’s US asset management business for about $445m, according to people briefed about the deal.

As part of the transaction, Old Mutual, the British insurer, will reduce its stake in OMAM to 26 per cent, down from 51 per cent, those informed about the details of the transaction said.

The latest deal by the company that started as a private airline on the tropical island of Hainan further cements HNA’s status as one of the most acquisitive and ambitious companies in China.

HNA, which acquired a 25 per cent stake in the Hilton hotel chain in October, has been increasing its exposure to the international financial services industry in recent months.

Since the start of the year, the Chinese group has built up a 4.76 per cent stake in Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank, and also became the biggest shareholder in SkyBridge Capital, the $12bn fund of hedge funds business founded by Trump-backer Anthony Scaramucci.

HNA also looked closely at a deal for Fortress Investment Group, according to people familiar with the situation, before that alternative asset manager was snapped up by Japan’s SoftBank for $3.3bn last month.

HNA and Old Mutual declined to comment

The seemingly incessant dealmaking by HNA has confounded China watchers, as it continues to take place despite a Chinese government crackdown on capital outflows.

HNA was founded as an airline in 1989 by Chen Feng, a former employee of China’s state civil aviation administration, who has transformed the group into a sprawling conglomerate that generates $46bn in annual revenues.

Old Mutual has received a number of offers to acquire part of its stake in OMAM by both strategic buyers and private equity groups, including TPG and Advent.

The London-listed insurer is undergoing a four-way break-up under chief executive Bruce Hemphill. Aside from OMAM, the company owns a wealth management company in the UK, an insurance business in South Africa and a stake in Johannesburg-based Nedban.