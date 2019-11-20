Nigel Dodds, Westminster leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party, has led trenchant opposition to the Brexit deals struck by Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Now the strongman of the pro-UK DUP has a bigger fight on his hands: trying to retain his Belfast North seat at the December 12 general election in the face of a strong challenge from Sinn Féin, the Irish nationalist group.

“North Belfast is always a hard-won, hard-fought seat,” said Mr Dodds, who started out in the DUP as an assistant to Ian Paisley, the party’s late founder and hardline Protestant preacher.

Mr Dodds had a 2,081 majority over Sinn Féin at the 2017 election when the DUP won 10 seats in Northern Ireland, making it the largest party from the region in the House of Commons.

But Sinn Féin’s push at next month’s poll will be much stronger than two years ago. The moderate nationalist Social Democratic and Labour party, which secured 2,058 votes in Belfast North at the 2017 election, is not running in the constituency in an effort to boost John Finucane, the Sinn Féin parliamentary candidate.

The rare nationalist pact, based on a common aim of opposing Brexit, highlights how tactical voting over the UK’s planned departure from the EU could enable Sinn Féin to triumph in Belfast North next month.

The party supported Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum, unlike Northern Ireland as a whole

Critics of the DUP — which could face strong challenges from nationalist and centrist parties in three of its seats at the election — claim the unionist group has repeatedly found itself on the wrong side of the Brexit argument.

The DUP supported Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum, but Northern Ireland voted 56-44 per cent to stay in the EU, and Belfast North — a mixed community of Protestants and Catholics — narrowly backed Remain.

The significance of the anti-Brexit pact between Sinn Féin and the SDLP is highlighted by how the last time they did something similar was during the IRA hunger strikes at the height of Northern Ireland’s sectarian conflict in the early 1980s.

Two decades have passed since the 1998 Good Friday peace pact to end the Troubles. Yet the schism endures between unionists such as Mr Dodds, who want Northern Ireland to stay in the UK, and nationalists such as Mr Finucane, who favour a united Ireland.

Mr Finucane is part of a new generation of Sinn Féin politicians led by Mary Lou McDonald, who succeeded Gerry Adams as party leader last year. His father Pat Finucane, a lawyer who defended republicans, was murdered by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries.

John Finucane, centre, has disputed suggestions he would be a ‘silent voice’ at Westminster if he won due to Sinn Féin’s refusal to take up its seats in the Commons © Paul McErlane/FT

The gulf between the unionist and nationalist communities is all too clear in the working class streets of Belfast North, where fluttering union jacks stand in proximity to Irish tricolours.

Areas such as Belfast North have not gained from Northern Ireland’s record low unemployment of 2.5 per cent, said Neil Gibson, chief economist at EY Ireland, the accounting firm. “Very significant pockets of deprivation and economic inactivity have been largely unmoved by all the recent job growth,” he added.

Many voters say they are fed up at how Northern Ireland’s devolved government at Stormont outside Belfast collapsed in early 2017. Echoing the frustration of several locals, postal worker Colin Rea said: “I don’t think any of the politicians are worth voting for.”

The DUP-Sinn Féin power-sharing government at Stormont ended over a spending scandal, and Brexit has hampered efforts to bring it back.

After the 2017 election, the DUP agreed to prop up Mrs May’s minority Conservative government in London, and the Northern Irish party was accused by nationalists of trampling over the region’s Remain voting majority as the then prime minister negotiated her Brexit deal with the EU.

However, Mr Dodds’ influence at Westminster crystallised when the DUP decided to oppose Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement because the party regarded proposals to avoid a hard Irish border as undermining Northern Ireland’s position in the UK.

Parliament rejected Mrs May’s Brexit deal three times as the DUP sided with hardline Eurosceptic Conservative MPs to vote against it, and she was forced to step down.

When Mr Johnson negotiated a revised agreement with the EU last month, the DUP rejected it because of fresh concerns about the risk of a united Ireland, even though many of the region’s businesses were strongly against a no-deal Brexit.

The DUP feels betrayed by the Tories, but Mr Dodds dismissed the suggestion that Mr Johnson kicked his party in the teeth.

He insisted strong unionist resistance to Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal would strengthen his election campaign. “I think the mood on the street is very energised, very angry at what’s happening over Brexit,” said Mr Dodds, who has held his seat since 2001.

A ‘Vote Leave EU’ sign remains on a wall in the strongly loyalist Tigers Bay area of the north Belfast © Paul McErlane/FT

One hardline Belfast unionist said the prime minister’s deal had stirred “sinister” talk about the possibility of renewed loyalist violence due to the perceived threat to Northern Ireland’s position in the UK.

Brexit has spurred tension within unionism itself. The Ulster Unionist party, which is highly critical of the DUP’s Brexit stance, was intimidated when it sought to run in Belfast North. UUP officials received “verbal threats over the phone” and “vitriolic” social media messages, said party leader Steve Aiken.

The UUP decided against fielding a candidate in the constituency after dire warnings by the DUP and others that splitting the unionist vote could hand the seat to Mr Finucane. Mr Dodds condemned “any threats against anybody in the democratic process”.

Sinn Féin believes it can muster enough votes to seize Belfast North from Mr Dodds by corralling core supporters and wooing Remain backers who would not normally vote for the party.

Mr Finucane disputed the suggestion that he would be a “silent voice” at Westminster due to Sinn Féin’s refusal to take up its seats in the Commons because of the party’s opposition to British rule.

“The green benches [of the Commons] are not going to be the answer to Ireland’s problem,” he said. “I’m urging everybody, even those who wouldn’t be traditionally Sinn Féin supporters, to come out and vote for the only pro-Remain candidate who can win in this constituency and that’s me.”