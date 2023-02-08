Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell said on Tuesday that reducing inflation would take a “significant period of time”, Turkey declared a state of emergency in areas ravaged by the region’s worst earthquake in decades, and the FT’s John Reed explains how allegations of stock manipulation at Indian conglomerate Adani present a challenge to the country’s institutions.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Erdoğan declares state of emergency in Turkey after deadly earthquake

Desperate victims of Turkish earthquake victims cry, pray and wait for news

The Adani affair: the fallout for Modi’s India

