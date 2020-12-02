How an unconventional bet - and government funding - could bring a jab to market in record time

The Boston-based biotech eschewed a traditional approach to vaccine development, instead pitching its use of mRNA technology to investors. That pitch paid off this year as the company stands to be one of the first to bring a Covid-19 vaccine to market. Hannah Kuchler, the FT’s US pharma and biotech correspondent, reports on Moderna’s race to find an immunisation for the novel coronavirus.





Read more here: Moderna’s Covid vaccine offers vindication of its unconventional approach





Review clips: Yahoo Finance, CNBC

