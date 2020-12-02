Print this page

How an unconventional bet - and government funding - could bring a jab to market in record time

The Boston-based biotech eschewed a traditional approach to vaccine development, instead pitching its use of mRNA technology to investors. That pitch paid off this year as the company stands to be one of the first to bring a Covid-19 vaccine to market. Hannah Kuchler, the FT’s US pharma and biotech correspondent, reports on Moderna’s race to find an immunisation for the novel coronavirus.


The FT is making key coronavirus coverage free to read for everyone. Go to ft.com/coronavirusfree to read the latest.


Read more here: Moderna’s Covid vaccine offers vindication of its unconventional approach


Review clips: Yahoo Finance, CNBC


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Behind the Money when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast