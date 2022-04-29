All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who was the last female prime minister of New Zealand before Jacinda Ardern?

Which president’s tomb is the largest mausoleum in America?

Which British film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1982?

The headquarters of Unesco are in which city?

Which French composer wrote the 1830 work “Symphonie fantastique”?

Which Simpsons character introduced himself with phrases like “You might remember me from such self-help videos as Smoke Yourself Thin and Get Confident, Stupid”?

Which Dutch footballer, who plays for Liverpool, is the only defender to have won the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year award?

What was the name of Jane Austen’s only sister?

In anatomy, what’s the more common name for the calcaneal tendon, or heel cord?