Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Redx Pharma has returned to the land of the living. Last week, shares in the biotech group were reinstated on London’s junior market after its administrators packed their bags and quit Redx’s offices in Alderley Edge. Hoorah.

Not quite. The shares were 32p when they were frozen in May; when Aim lifted the suspension last week, they fell to 19p.

That said, not many companies return from the netherworld of insolvency once the wind-up merchants take charge. Redx’s collapse into administration was unusual.

On one hand, it was burning through tenners so fast that trained observers said it would have run out of cash by June. On the other hand, it had assets to sell and it only became insolvent because it couldn’t or wouldn’t repay a £3.5m debt.

It is a strange tale of a business perhaps unnecessarily tripping over its feet into administration because it overspent, took its public sector support for granted and underestimated its obligations to backers.

So much could have been avoided if the board had paid LCC back in March, shortly after the company had raised £12m gross in a share placing

Five years ago Liverpool city council made a loan to Redx, then Liverpool-based. By March this year, Redx, having moved to Cheshire, was due to repay £3.5m to LCC. It did not do so. On May 24, realising the company had just £2m left in cash, LCC pulled the plug on Redx and called in the administrators.

It did not take Jason Baker and Miles Needham of the administrators FRP Advisory long to come up with a solution. By October they had sold Redx’s oncology business to Loxo Oncology in the US for $40m and paid off all Redx creditors. The job took four months and cost more than £11m.

Aside from the £1m-plus administrators’ fees, the insolvency triggered immediate repayment of £9.7m in grants from the Regional Growth Fund. The wind-up duo also honoured a termination clause in a share agreement with Lanstead Investors, a business that makes its money from handing cash to cash-strapped companies on hard terms. That clause cost more than £600,000.

So much could have been avoided if the board had paid back LCC in March, shortly after the company had raised £12m gross in a share placing. True, there were early signs then that Redx was struggling: as part of the placing, the board agreed to hand over 10 per cent of its shares to Lanstead in return for £4.3m to be paid in instalments, depending on how Redx shares performed.

Nonetheless, at the end of March Redx still had £5.1m in cash. That had dwindled to £2m by May 17, when the interims were published. By then the £3.5m repayment to LCC was nearly two months overdue.

Yet astonishingly, the board said in the half-year statement that “it was fully confident that the group has sufficient working capital to honour all of its obligations to creditors as and when they fall due”.

LCC appointed administrators seven days later.

The Financial Conduct Authority has looked over the disclosure at the time and seems unworried. However, the directors’ statement alone should make it and other regulators take a second look. Shareholders say they were completely in the dark about the increasingly fraught discussions with LCC until the shares suspended on May 24.

They would have had to go back to notes in the full-year accounts to September 2016 to find a mention of the maturity and terms of the loan — or indeed the conditions attached to the Regional Growth Fund grants.

Those of a Panglossian persuasion will point out that Redx has wriggled out of a trap that has ensnared so many biotech hopefuls struggling to secure long-term backing for groundbreaking treatments for awful diseases.

On the bright side, the company has restructured and returned from insolvency. Neil Murray, former chief executive, has quit, leaving Iain Ross, chairman since early May, in charge of a business that has no liabilities and £13.6m in working capital.

Shareholders, including veteran venture capitalist Jon Moulton, will be less charitable about seeing the company through the next stages of development.

They have lost millions since the business floated on Aim in 2015 at 85p, valuing it at £55m. With the exception of Lanstead, whose 10 per cent stake cost it almost nothing, those who paid 37.5p a share in February have lost half their money again.

Mr Moulton is admirably restrained. He says he “is far from pleased”. In his shoes, Small Talk would be livid.

kate.burgess@ft.com

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.