The Brexit election that leaves Britain the loser

Time to get this straight. Britain is set on leaving the world’s richest single market in order to re-apply for access on much less favourable terms to the very same market? Well, yes. Forget it; it will not happen. You Brits may hanker for the past, but you are not that dumb.

The further you travel from Europe, the wider the enduring gulf of incomprehension about Britain’s decision to leave the EU. In Washington, you still find the odd diehard in Donald Trump’s administration who thinks it a good idea. The president, though, has dropped talk about the break-up of the EU. As for a quick trade deal with post-Brexit Britain, Mr Trump has one of two more pressing items on his agenda.

The most frequent observation — and this applies to policymakers in Tokyo, Beijing, Delhi and beyond as well as in Washington — is that somehow Brexit just will not happen. Theresa May’s government, the voters, Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron — someone, somewhere — will derail the process. Britain will end up with some form at least of associate EU membership.

It is not hard to understand the doubts. Britain, by its own lights, has built its prosperity on a role as a great trading nation. Yet by 2019 it will be the only significant European economy sitting outside all three of the continent’s trading blocs — the European Economic Area, the European Free Trade Area as well as the EU. This really does not make sense.

For her part, Mrs May is fighting an election to prove such naysayers wrong. When the prime minister called the June 8 poll she said she needed a fresh mandate to negotiate Brexit. The constant refrain since of a lacklustre and shaky Conservative campaign has been that Mrs May alone offers the “strong and stable” leadership needed to strike a deal with the EU27. She would “get Brexit right”, “make a success of Brexit”, get “the best deal”. Take your pick.

Election campaigns, with their tendency to elevate obfuscation over argument and slogan above fact, are often dispiriting. None, I can recall, more than this one. Brexit is the most consequential political and economic choice the nation has faced since 1945. Yet beyond the glib promises to be a tough negotiator, Mrs May refuses to talk about life outside the EU.

She has previously promised that Britain will leave the single market and customs union and banish the European Court of Justice. That adds up to a pretty hard Brexit. Yet she also talks about a “deep and special” post-Brexit partnership. The electorate, though, is denied any discussion or debate, or any opportunity to interrogate the government about the implications or alternatives.

Ask about the future of British manufacturing, the City of London, the shape of a national regime for agriculture, or the rough outlines of a national immigration policy and the response is silence. In her pitch for voters who once backed the UK Independence party, Mrs May promises draconian cuts in the number of immigrants. No discussion is permitted of the consequences.

Brexit reaches beyond economics, of course. It will have a significant impact on defence and security, on Britain’s historic role in shaping European responses to external threats, and on the intelligence gathering and data collection used to track terrorism. Think about the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s regime in response to its aggression against Ukraine, or the centrality of the Schengen information system and the European arrest warrant in hunting down terrorists.

This week Germany’s Ms Merkel attracted excited headlines when she remarked that continental Europeans could no longer be sure the US and UK were reliable partners. Germany, France and the rest would have to take control of their own destiny.

In part, the chancellor was playing domestic politics, outflanking Martin Schulz, her Social Democrat challenger in this autumn’s election. In geopolitical terms, though, she was stating the obvious. Mr Trump invests no importance in the transatlantic alliance, while Mrs May wants a hard Brexit. It goes without saying that the rest of Europe should modify its view of these relationships.

The significance of Ms Merkel’s remarks lay in the recognition of just how fast the world is changing. The pillars of the postwar order, whether the Atlantic alliance or the institutions that give form to the shared values of the west, can no longer be taken for granted. The absence of certainty has become an organising assumption of European security. And this, hard to believe, is the moment that Britain chooses to cut loose from its own continent.

Sad to say, those policymakers in far-flung capitals are probably wrong in their assumption that something will derail Brexit. As the pro-European Liberal Democrats have discovered, the nation is not in the mood to reopen the referendum debate.

The election campaign has shown Mrs May to be anything but strong and stable. Brittle and prone to reverse herself are more like it. She can expect to win on June 8 only because of the self-indulgence of Jeremy Corbyn, a Labour leader who has taken his party to the distant fringes of far-left irrelevance.

And then? By Mrs May’s account, it will be straight into battle in Brussels. This fight has the capacity to damage both sides, but there is one irreducible certainty. Deal or no deal, Britain will emerge a loser.

philip.stephens@ft.com