Forget about being a day trader, you need to let the money come in slowly and take a serious, business-like approach if you want to succeed - that’s the advice of Robbie Burns, better known as the Naked Trader. In this Money Clinic special Investment Masterclass Robbie shares his top tips about getting into trading - from whether you can combine trading with a full time job, why you need to be like a detective, what shares to be careful of and learning from his mistakes.





