Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Investment Masterclass with investor; blogger and author Robbie Burns AKA the Naked Trader

Forget about being a day trader, you need to let the money come in slowly and take a serious, business-like approach if you want to succeed - that’s the advice of Robbie Burns, better known as the Naked Trader. In this Money Clinic special Investment Masterclass Robbie shares his top tips about getting into trading - from whether you can combine trading with a full time job, why you need to be like a detective, what shares to be careful of and learning from his mistakes.


Further reading:

-Here is Robbie’s Naked Trader site

-Listen to our previous episode about the advantages of tax free ISAs

-If you want to get started in investing, listen to this episode


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Money Clinic with Claer Barrett when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast