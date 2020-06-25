Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Brazil this week became the second country after the US to register more than 50,000 deaths from Covid-19. President Bolsonaro’s mis-handling of the pandemic has led to calls for his impeachment and even fears of a military coup. Gideon Rachman discusses what happens next with Oliver Stuenkel, professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in São Paulo.





Sign up to our coronavirus briefing at www.ft.com/rachmanreviewcovid

Take part in our survey to offer your views on the show at www.ft.com/rachmansurvey









See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.