Bernie Sanders is not US president yet but he is forcing a confrontation with Corporate America.

A centrepiece of his policy platform is a single payer healthcare system that seemingly would replace America’s private insurance scheme. David Wichmann, boss of UnitedHealth Group, an insurer with an enterprise value of $250bn, spent time assailing so-called “Medicare for All” in a recent earnings call.

Revolutionary change to the American healthcare is not imminent. Still, as their cost burdens soar, Americans are dissatisfied with their employer-based insurance. Investors sense that the business models of health insurers are imperilled. UnitedHealth’s shares have fallen more than a tenth in the past six months.

Mr Wichmann said in April that a government-based system would “surely jeopardise the relationship people have with their doctor”. Perhaps. Obamacare has helped lower the number of those uninsured, and insurers like UnitedHealth are increasingly pushing the burden of treatment on to policyholders. A study published this week showed that nearly half of American have plans with deductibles — how much they bear before insurance kicks in — at $1,500. While healthcare costs keep increasing faster than the economy, Americans are picking up more of the tab.

Although UnitedHealth’s shares are under pressure, its immediate profits are not. The Wall Street consensus estimate for 2020 earnings is as high as ever. But the stock trades at a lower multiple to forward earnings because investors worry about what will happen several years from now. Its current forward price/earnings multiple of around 15 times is a quarter lower than at the beginning of 2018.

The bulk of any stock’s value is from the stream of earnings and cash expected over several years down the road. The certainty of those for health insurers is suddenly in question, forcing chief executives to address politics, like it or not, in 2019.