Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe (pictured above) is finally out (of the money). It took long enough. After the merger with Asda he devised failed, the supermarket has been without much of a strategy beyond shutting stores. The recent lack of direction has left it vulnerable at a time when the assault of the discounters shows little sign of letting up.

Mr Coupe had been in the top job for 6 years. He is retiring on good terms, with all bonus and share awards intact. His successor Simon Roberts has been at the company less than three. His appointment puts former Boots executives in charge of the UK’s two largest supermarkets. Ken Murphy takes the top job at Tesco this summer too. Mr Roberts starts as CEO at Sainsbury’s on June 1, but with a base salary 35 per cent lower than the new Tesco boss. Seems like he’s out of the money too.

Briefly

The fiasco at Ted Baker deepens. The British clothing brand announced last year it was appointing independent accountants to review its stock inventory position. Deloitte has now finished that work, and the result is bad. More than twice as bad as Ted Baker originally thought, in fact. The company originally estimated inventory was overstated by £20-£25m on its January 2019 balance sheet, now it says the figure is more like £58m. It only made £617m in revenues that financial year.

JD Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin is on his familiar rant against corporate governance. That takes up most of the pub group’s trading update (like for like sales up 4.7 per cent, total sales 4.2 per cent in Q2, outlook unchanged, in case you were interested in the actual financial stuff). The current corporate governance system is “remote, counterproductive and inflexible, which are also the characteristics of many major shareholding institutions and their advisers”, according to Mr Martin. He’s not exactly wrong.

Burberry has raised its profit forecast for the year, which ends in March. Despite protests in Hong Kong, where Burberry makes a decent chunk of sales, the company said sales should grow by a “low single-digit percentage” at constant exchange rates. Before it said they would be “broadly stable”. Adjusted operating margin is also meant to hold steady. Like for like sales in the quarter to December were up 3 per cent; better full-price sales was the reason for the upgrade.

Finally, there’s an update from WH Smith. That can be neatly summarised, as always, with “travel good, high street bad”. Like-for-like sales fell 1 per cent, total sales rose 7 per cent after two big acquisitions.

Job moves

Adrian Montague, chairman of Aviva, is stepping down. When he took the job in 2015, he said he’d do it for five years. It seems he’s decided that he can’t face doing it for a moment longer. With all the boardroom shuffling over the past 18 months (new CEO and CFO for starters), you can’t really blame him.

Beyond the Square Mile

Forensic experts hired by Jeff Bezos have concluded with “medium to high confidence” that a WhatsApp account used by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was directly involved in a 2018 hack of the Amazon founder’s phone. A report on the hack, which has been seen by the Financial Times, says Mr Bezos’ phone started surreptitiously sharing vast amounts of data immediately after receiving an apparently innocuous, but encrypted video file from the prince’s WhatsApp account in May 2018.

A slowdown in the US continues to weigh on Netflix’s subscriber growth as it faces an onslaught of new competition. The streaming group added just 420,000 US subscribers in the fourth quarter — below its guidance for 600,000 and well behind the 1.5m it added in the same period a year ago — as it competed with new services from Apple and Disney.

Boeing has told customers and suppliers the 737 Max will stay parked on tarmacs until the middle of 2020, initially sending its shares down more than 5 per cent. The Max was grounded in March 2019 following two crashes in five months that killed a combined 346 people. Meanwhile, pilots unions say that their members’ trust in the safety culture at Boeing is at rock bottom following a string of revelations about the grounded plane.

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

Carlos Ghosn In my experience, the Japanese judicial process began with prosecutors asserting guilt and seeking punishment, writes the former chief executive of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson Executives gathering in Davos this week need to reflect on whether they are putting as much effort into hearing their employees’ voices as they are into engaging with investors.

