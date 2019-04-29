Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britons are increasingly doubtful that private companies run things more efficiently than the state. Privatised water utilities have come in for particular criticism and are among the companies targeted for re-nationalisation by the opposition Labour party. But would the cost be prohibitive? Gill plimmer discusses this question with Jonathan Ford.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Jonathan Ford, City editor and Gill Plimmer, infrastructure correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon