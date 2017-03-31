Shareholders ready to show their hand over executive pay   

More than 4,000 annual reports will swamp shareholders’ inboxes over the next few weeks as companies prepare for this year’s votes on executive pay.

It will not be a quiet season. Investors have already won several small victories, forcing some UK companies to backtrack on pay decisions. Now they have the scent of blood.

This month global companies including BP, some of the biggest UK banks and — on Friday — consumer group Reckitt Benckiser, will divulge how much they awarded top executives last year, setting the scene for potentially fractious showdowns with investors.

Last year, a majority of investors rejected plans at seven of the biggest US companies and three of the UK’s largest groups. This year is expected to be an even bigger rebellion.

“It is a period that feels more fiery and confrontational than previous AGM seasons,” says one senior UK asset manager. “People will vote against things more readily than in the past.”

The tension will be all the greater as two-thirds of British companies, including BP and Shell, face binding votes this year on their remuneration policy. If shareholders vote policies down, companies will have to rethink schemes and reapply for approval.

Some companies are already rowing back on pay outs.

Investors expect sizeable concessions this year from Reckitt, after nearly a fifth of them objected to the £23m paid last year to chief executive Rakesh Kapoor.

So far, three FTSE companies have withdrawn schemes in the face of shareholder opposition to awards. In January Imperial Brands, the tobacco group, dropped its plan to pay chief executive Alison Cooper £8.5m, £3m more than the year before. FTSE 250 companies Chemring, the defence group, and storage provider Safestore, have also retreated from new incentive schemes.

Travel group Thomas Cook abandoned plans to pay its boss a bonus worth 225 per cent of his salary. And close to 60 per cent of Crest Nicholson’s shareholders voted against the housebuilder’s remuneration report last week in protest at its tinkering with hurdles on incentives.

A new mood on executive awards has already swept through Europe. Last year investor support for pay proposed by German companies dropped from 90 per cent to 76 per cent for large companies.

Opposition has also increased in the Netherlands, Switzerland and France “because executive pay is seen to have become excessive,” says Georgina Marshall, head of research at voting adviser, ISS. The outlier is the US where more than three-quarters of proposals won 90-plus per cent support last year. However, even there criticism of excessive rewards is mounting.

The mood in the UK has become particularly tense, however. There were as many shareholder revolts against UK pay plans last year as there were during 2012’s so-called “shareholder spring”, according to Manifest data.

Richard Buxton, chief executive of Old Mutual Global Investors, speaks for many investors when he warns executive pay “has got out of hand”.

“The current system is completely flawed and needs scrapping in favour of something much simpler,” he says.

The tougher stance from shareholders is against a backdrop of increasing public and political antagonism in Britain to the multimillion-pound payouts handed to executives, regardless of performance. Top managers of FTSE companies take home on average more than £4m a year in salary, bonuses, share incentives and other benefits. The average UK wage is less than £30,000 a year.

Prime minister Theresa May’s government has promised to make society fairer and is considering whether to make shareholders’ annual vote on remuneration reports binding. Currently, only the triennial vote on forward-looking pay policy is binding. The government is also considering whether to force companies to disclose the ratio between ordinary staff wages and rewards for top brass.

As pay experts pick their way through the pages of remuneration reports, they say the focus is not just on what directors take home in salary and bonuses.

“This is where we will look at the amount of pay, strategy and how management delivers on strategy and how remuneration committees reward it”, says Andrew Ninian, the Investment Association’s governance head. “Investors are pushing hard on a number of areas — quantum, pay for performance and structure.”

In December Helena Morrissey, now at Legal & General Investment Management, told MPs it was wrong that executive pay had more than trebled in 18 years, while the UK stock market had barely moved.

A month later BlackRock, the world’s biggest investor group that last year paid its top boss Larry Fink about $26m, warned boards to push back harder on pay demands. The fund manager approved 92 per cent of remuneration awards made by its investee companies in the year to June, but says it will now only approve salary rises for top executives if companies increase workers’ wages by a similar amount.

Shareholders are feeling emboldened as the pace of consultations with companies has picked up.

“Companies are more nervous and are listening,” says a top UK shareholder. “We have seen a number of companies withdraw policies or change them in consultation behind the scenes. This in turn gives us more confidence to speak out if we see some results”.

Anglo American has capped bonus payouts for chief executive Mark Cutifani and GlaxoSmithKline has rowed back on remuneration of its new boss Emma Walmsley, who will earn less than former chief executive, Sir Andrew Witty.

Investors are focusing attention now on Standard Chartered and Barclays, which have proposed to lower the hurdles for long-term bonuses.

BP, which is expected to publish its annual report next week, has been talking regularly to investors about the structure of future incentive schemes ahead of the binding vote at May’s shareholder meeting. Last year, the oil group’s $20m package for chief executive Bob Dudley prompted outrage. Nearly two-thirds of shareholders voted against the company’s pay report.

Euan Sterling, head of stewardship at Standard Life Investments, says: “Most companies . . .[are] at least attempting to take account of the shifting balance of public and political opinion. However, it is clearly a minority . . . have not yet realised the attitude to executive remuneration has reached a tipping point that is unlikely to be reversed.”

Some boards remain cloth-eared and rebuff criticism, arguing their circumstances are special and shareholders are disunited.

“Plenty of boards have selective hearing,” says Sarah Wilson at Manifest: “For companies to hear the right message, shareholders have to be very precise about what they want”.

Mr Ninian of the IA adds that many boards “think they are different. That is, they have exceptional CEOs whom they must retain”.

Iain Conn, chief executive of British Gas-owner Centrica, saw his pay rise from £3m to almost £4.2m last year. The company said in its annual report the award, was “critical” to “securing” Mr Conn “in the face of significant competition for his services”.

Advisers acknowledge it is hard to balance the need for incentives to be both challenging and attainable. However, they say, boards must also accept that the debate on pay has shifted.

“The common message [to boards] is restraint”, says Georgina Marshall of ISS.

And where companies do not exercise restraint, shareholders will do as they did at Crest Nicholson and vote no.