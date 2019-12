Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon Rachman talks to Denis Staunton, London editor for the Irish Times and Tessa Szyszkowitz, author and UK correspondent for Austrian news magazine Profil, about the future of Britain and the EU ahead of a Brexit-focused UK general election.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.