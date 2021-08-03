The FT guide to camping, campervans – and the coolest outdoor kit It’s time to plan your next adventure © Hal Roach/MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock Rise of the ‘glampervan’Ideal for socially distanced, flight-free trips, motorhomes have never been more in demand — but can they be glamorous?Carry on camping: essential kit for the outward boundFrom tents to picnic tables, here are 20 must-haves for tarpaulin adventurers Priced out? It’s time to hit the roadThe #vanlife movement seems appealing — but how realistic is it as a way of life?Cornwall’s hipster holiday campA quirky camping experience in a disused quarry is geared to challenge with its wild swimming, tree tents and Triffid-like cabinsA camper van adventure on ‘Portugal’s Route 66’Traversing the country from north to south, the Estrada Nacional 2 is enjoying a revivalThe joy of the campervanWhether it’s a cute Winnebago or an ultra-luxe “apartment” on wheels – the FT’s North American correspondent adores an RV. She tells of her life on the roadHigh plains drifters: camping with nomads on the Ladakh plateauOn India’s Changthang plateau, shepherds eke a living in a barren but breathtakingly beautiful environmentA Portuguese road trip, via the ‘Airbnb of camper vans’App Yescapa links campers with rental caravans and motorhomes around Europe