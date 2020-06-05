Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Veteran market strategist Jeremy Grantham has cut back his holdings in global stocks. The FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson recounts his conversation with the Boston fund manager. And, Frankfurt bureau chief Martin Arnold walks through the latest moves from the European Central Bank. Plus, the FT’s Attracta Mooney explains why wealth managers believe that investment with a sustainable focus will likely grow beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.