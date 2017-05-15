The Business of Luxury
The global economy is recovering but luxury goods companies face a flat future unless they can innovate — whether that is headhunting a new creative director, paying influential Chinese bloggers or making eating an experience to remember
Gucci and Everlane are innovating as the market risks stagnation
Hiring a creative director requires spycraft as well as luck
China and high-income economies are vital to the designer goods market
Restaurants must offer memories, not just sustenance, the chef believes
Talent is nothing today without the means to deliver it
‘Key opinion leaders’ can sell luxury goods, but it costs labels dearly