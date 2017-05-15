The Business of Luxury

The global economy is recovering but luxury goods companies face a flat future unless they can innovate — whether that is headhunting a new creative director, paying influential Chinese bloggers or making eating an experience to remember

Luxury brands look for new models in a radical era

Gucci and Everlane are innovating as the market risks stagnation

Inside the world of luxury headhunting

Hiring a creative director requires spycraft as well as luck

Buoyant growth returns across the world, lifting luxury industry

China and high-income economies are vital to the designer goods market

Dining is about experience, not expense, says Nuno Mendes

Restaurants must offer memories, not just sustenance, the chef believes

Designers must succeed on the catwalk and in the boardroom

Talent is nothing today without the means to deliver it

Chinese bloggers bridge the gap between brands and buyers

‘Key opinion leaders’ can sell luxury goods, but it costs labels dearly