Spanish authorities have outraged Catalan separatists with a dramatic assertion of their direct control over Catalonia: using the cover of night to remove artefacts from a museum and spirit them out of the region.

The seizure of a series of medieval tombs and fragments of Renaissance altarpieces from a museum in Lleida led to clashes between police and separatists and has inflamed anger before a crucial regional election on December 21. Separatist leaders called Monday’s action a “humiliation” that shows how Spain was using executive powers to “plunder” the region.

Technicians, accompanied by dozens of armed police, began to remove the artworks in the early hours of Monday, planning to take them 80km to the Monastery of Santa Maria de Sijena in neighbouring Aragón.

Several hundred people turned up to protest against the transfer and there were brief scuffles between local police and protesters.

Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan leader who is now in exile in Belgium, said: “In the middle of the night and using a militarised police, as always, they are taking advantage of a coup d’état to plunder Catalonia with absolute impunity.”

The dispute dates back to the 1980s, when Catalonia bought the art from the nuns at Santa Maria de Sijena. Aragón launched a challenge and after years of legal battles, a Spanish judge ruled in 2015 that the sale was illegal and the pieces should be returned.

The rulings in Aragón’s favour were seen by many in Catalonia — a region of 7.5m people with its own language and identity, where many favour statehood — as typical of the way Spanish authorities and the courts system are anti-Catalan. Catalonia dragged its heels on returning the artworks by launching various appeals.

Santi Vila, the former Catalan cultural minister, told the Financial Times earlier this year that “political reasons” were at play for why Aragón wants the artefacts returned.

The situation changed quickly when the Catalan government was removed in October under Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which imposed direct rule from Madrid. Mariano Rajoy, Spain’s prime minister, used Article 155 in response to Catalonia’s staging of an illegal independence referendum and the regional parliament’s declaration of independence. Mr Rajoy also ordered fresh elections for Catalonia on December 21.

With the Catalan government dissolved, and Catalan institutions run directly from Madrid, Spain’s culture minister signed a judicial order from a judge for the return of the Sijena art.

Monday’s seizure, hours after the passing of a deadline for the art’s return and in the midst of the campaign for the Catalan election, quickly became a political issue.

Joan Tardà, an official from the centre-left ERC party, called the move an “attempt to humiliate” Catalonia.

Mayte Perez, the head of the culture department at the government of Aragón, said the removal of the museum pieces was not linked to politics and said the Catalan government had ignored court orders to hand the artworks over.

“Justice is being done,” she told Onda Cero radio Monday.

Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, Spain’s culture minister, said the ruling “has been complied with”.

The flashpoint comes as the latest polls suggest that the pro-independence parties are set to lose their majority in parliament on December 21.

The three pro-independence parties will win a total of 66 or 67 seats in the election, just shy of the 68 seats they would need to control the regional parliament, according to a poll in Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on Sunday.