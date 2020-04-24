Csaba Balogh, mayor of Göd, a leafy Budapest suburb, was a telecoms project manager before riding into city hall on a wave of opposition to Hungarian premier Viktor Orban last autumn.

But the 28-year-old’s management skills have proved no match for the emergency powers now wielded by Mr Orban after parliament last month handed him the right to rule by decree.

The central government has since used the legislation to wrest a third of Göd’s annual budget from municipal control and put it into the hands of county officials considered loyal to the prime minister’s Fidesz party.

“I was expecting we wouldn't get any government support,” said Mr Balogh, a member of Momentum, an opposition party. “But they are taking away the budget and the opportunity to have control.”

Since being permitted to rule by decree — a move the Fidesz-led government says is vital to curb the coronavirus pandemic — critics have accused Mr Orban of deploying his new rights to mount an unprecedented power grab and target opposition politicians ahead of general elections due in 2022.

“Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there has been no week in which the government has not attempted to assassinate municipalities and self-government,” Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, who co-leads Parbeszed, a small green party, wrote on Facebook after the Göd decree was announced.

But Agoston Mraz, director of the Budapest-based Nezopont Institute, a government-funded think-tank, noted that more than half of Hungary's largest cities were run by Fidesz mayors and the party had many voters in opposition-run areas. Mr Orban would therefore not want to alienate his supporters by appearing to punish opposition-led cities, he argued.

Following local elections in October, 50 of Hungary’s 100 largest cities have been run by opposition mayors — with observers saying Fidesz was blindsided by losses that no polls had predicted.

Mr Orban’s first decree made all parking free, depriving municipalities of a crucial source of income. He has also halted funding to all political parties from June until the end of the year, with the money rerouted to a coronavirus-related emergency fund. Vehicle taxes, which are typically paid to local governments, have also been redirected to the fund.

Another early decree gave the government power to designate special economic zones in which jurisdiction over property ownership, zoning rules and taxation were transferred from city governments to county councils — almost all of whose leaders are seen as loyal to Fidesz.

The government then designated a Samsung battery factory in Göd as a special economic zone — meaning the municipal authorities no longer had the right to the Ft1.5bn ($4.5m) in annual tax receipts from the company and its affiliates. The sum amounts to a third of the town’s budget, said Mr Balogh.

Samsung’s factory in the Hungarian municipality of Göd. A government decree has deprived local authorities of $4.5m in taxes from the company © Marton Monus/EPA

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, said the move was justified because the scale of Samsung’s investment was “unprecedented” and that negotiations with such an important company could not be entrusted to a “not very large” municipality. But critics say it was designed to target political opponents.

“Our worst fears are coming true,” said Timea Szabo, co-chair of Parbeszed. Mr Orban had taken an “absolutely unacceptable and unprecedented series of revenge measures against local governments”, she said.

Mr Orban swept to power in 2010 after a severe economic recession. His large majority has enabled him to amend the constitution at will and bring many independent institutions and much of the media under his control. He has also steadily centralised power, bringing services from the issuing of building permits to primary and middle schools under national control.

“[The move in Göd] fits a long-term trend in which the government is taking significant power away from local authorities. but what makes this a novelty is that it occurs simultaneously with a crisis that requires significant action and assistance at the local level,” said Zselyke Csaky of Freedom House, a democracy watchdog.

Mr Mraz said the power struggle was about the 2022 elections: “It will be a permanent fight that all centres on the election in 2022. [The coronavirus crisis is] the only way for the opposition to show how capable they are to govern, and the only way for the government to show how limited the opposition’s capability is.”

Ms Szabo said she was concerned about a shutting down of opposition debate. After she asked a question in parliament on Monday about the provision of protective equipment, noting that the government had sent supplies to Romania while they remain scarce in Hungary, Fidesz MPs clapped to drown out her voice. The next day she became a target of pro-government media, some of which referred to her as a “traitor”, a “bacteria,” a “parasite” and an “enemy of the state”.

“I never felt scared to speak in parliament but for the first time I feel scared in the streets. I feel lucky I have to wear a mask outside,” she said.

Mr Balogh said he believed Göd was being targeted partly because of his own youth.

“They really wanted to crush me with as much emotional stress as possible,” he said. “But I will not back down. I want to give a good example to my children that they have to stand up for their dreams and for their future.”