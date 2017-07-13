UK pensions regulator vows to get tough after BHS scandal

The UK pensions regulator is vowing to toughen up its policing following the collapse of BHS and other high-profile corporate scandals that threatened its reputation.

The Pensions Regulator said on Thursday that after a wide-reaching internal review, it had determined that its approach of “educate, enable and enforce” — which sees intervention as a last resort — was “no longer appropriate”.

The review was launched last year following widespread criticism over the regulator’s handling of the BHS pensions scandal. Many critics said the regulator was slow to intervene in the collapse of the retailer, which left its pension fund with a £571m shortfall. The regulator admitted to a parliamentary committee last year that it had only learned that Sir Philip Green had sold BHS for £1 in 2015 through media reports.

“The pensions landscape is a very different place from 12 years ago, when we began our ‘educate, enable, enforce’ approach to regulation” the Pensions Regulator said. “Our ‘educate, enable, enforce’ approach is no longer an appropriate response to all the responsibilities within our remit.”

The regulator said it would “push the boundaries” so it used its powers to maximum effect, adding it would also be clearer about the standards it expected from the trustees and employers it regulates.

Related article The pensions regulator has played its weak BHS hand well When a company buys another, the retirement fund should be guaranteed, says John Ralfe

“It is absolutely right that we take a good look at ourselves and the way we work, taking into account the changes that have already happened and further challenges on the horizon,” the regulator said. “We need to assess how we continue to be effective and what we need to do differently to be better.”

The watchdog said that respondents had made “a number of helpful suggestions” to the review, including “being clearer and being more prescriptive about what we actually want them to do to meet their legal duties”.

“They asked us to provide examples of good and bad practice and to be tougher when people don’t do what we expect, using the full range of our powers,” the watchdog said. “Stakeholders have told us that we could be tougher in holding people to account for breaching pensions law.”