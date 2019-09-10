Donald Trump has fired John Bolton, saying he “disagreed strongly” with many of the national security adviser’s suggestions.

The president, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said he informed Mr Bolton last night “his services are no longer needed at the White House” and asked for his resignation, which was handed to Mr Trump this morning.

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration,” Mr Trump wrote, adding that he would name a replacement next week.

The move comes days after media reported Mr Bolton, among others in the White House, were opposed to Mr Trump’s plan for a peace deal between the US and the Taliban, that would end an 18-year-old war in Afghanistan, to be brokered at Camp David.

Mr Bolton responded via Twitter this morning, saying: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”