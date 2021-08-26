Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Years of political instability, the world’s highest coronavirus death rate, and the recent election of leftwing President Pedro Castillo have plunged Peru into crisis. Michael Stott, FT Latin America editor, talks to Oswaldo Molina, executive director of think-tank REDES and head of economics at Lima’s Pacific University, about the origins of this crisis and whether this is part of a wider trend in Latin America.

