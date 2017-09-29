Sushi groups merge to capitalise on Japan’s cheap dining trend

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Two of Japan’s leading conveyor-belt sushi chains, who lure customers with family-friendly ¥100 plates of tuna, squid and sea urchin, have inked a merger that will create a domestic titan with global ambitions.

The deal, say people close to the situation, will be announced after the stock market closes on Friday and will bring together Akindo Sushiro and Genki Sushi — respectively the largest and fifth-largest players in Japan by revenue.

The merger will see the Japanese rice wholesaler Shimei buying one-third of Sushiro’s parent company. This will provide a full investment exit for Permira, the UK-based private equity house that bought Sushiro in 2012, floated it in Tokyo earlier this year and had maintained a stake.

Shimei will pay ¥38bn ($337m) for Permira’s remaining shares, creating a holding company that will manage both the Sushiro brand and the brands under which Genki has opened stores in Japan and Asia.

The combined group will have about 630 stores in Japan and control about a third of the domestic conveyor belt sushi market — a segment of the restaurant industry that has expanded quickly in recent years as people become more likely to eat as families, and on a budget.

Years of low wage growth have intensified the popularity of restaurants that appear to offer good value, and sushi chains such as Sushiro and Genki have chased precisely that market.

Since 2010, the market has grown more than 40 per cent with sales of ¥625bn expected in 2017, according to research firm Fuji-Keizai. Leading chains are expanding their outlet networks especially in large cities. “The market continues to grow thanks to a rise in demand from families,” Fuji-Keizai said.

The main synergies of the merger, say people involved, will arise from the ability of the two groups to co-ordinate their real estate divisions, giving them more flexibility when scouting for locations.

Less immediately easy to merge will be the two companies’ supply chains, with the groups holding different views on the value of middleman suppliers. Under Permira, Sushiro has made a speciality of cutting out wholesalers in Japan by going directly to fish farmers and other suppliers around the world.

As well as representing a landmark merger in a domestic market that has proved surprisingly resistant to consolidation in the consumer sector, a central motivation for the deal, say people involved, will be the ability of the combined group to expand more aggressively overseas.

While Sushiro has opened a handful of stores in South Korea, Genki, which has more stores overseas than in Japan, has been more ambitious and gone further afield to evangelise on the pleasure of eating raw fish, opening eateries in China, Australia, Thailand and elsewhere.

Both the Sushiro IPO and the merger, say bankers and other advisers involved in Japanese dealmaking, point to broader acceptance in the country about the use of private equity groups to restructure businesses and push consolidation in fragmented industries.