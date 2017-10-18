How the gloss came off Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling

The historic ruling by Kenya’s Supreme Court last month to annul presidential elections sent a frisson through much of the continent. From Johannesburg to Lagos, democrats celebrated a decision that seemed to strike a blow for institutional independence and send a signal to incumbents that elections must be free from any hint of tampering. (There were certainly a few hints of that in Kenya, where electoral forms disappeared, transmission of results broke down and, a week before polling, the man in charge of the electoral IT system was found tortured and killed.)

The Supreme Court was concerned enough to declare the August poll null and void and to order a re-run. Not only had the judiciary faced down the executive. The executive, in the form of President Uhuru Kenyatta, begrudgingly accepted its verdict, even though it had deprived him of a second term. Kenyans from both sides of the political divide celebrated what many — if not all — saw as a deepening of democracy. One exuberant commentator said that Britain — where Supreme Court judges had been branded “enemies of the people” for ruling that the Brexit vote had to be ratified by parliament — could learn a thing or two from Kenyans.

If the gloss on the Supreme Court ruling was mostly positive then, a month later, much of that gloss has gone. Kenya is stuck in political limbo. Two things have happened to undermine the hope that constitutionalism will triumph. The first is that Raila Odinga is refusing to participate in the electoral re-run, due to take place on October 26. That leaves Mr Kenyatta as the sole serious contender. If he wins, opposed by only a clutch of no-hopers, it will be a hollow finale to what was supposed to be a battle for the soul of democracy.

On the face of it, Mr Odinga’s decision not to run looks puzzling. Why go to all the bother of challenging the August election and forcing a re-run, and then refuse to stand?

Yet his reasoning turns out to have some rationale. None of the reforms to the electoral process that Mr Odinga has demanded have been granted. The same electoral commission will be in charge in October. This week, one commission official fled to the US for her life, saying the electoral board was so partisan it could not hold a credible poll.

Apart from her, the same people Mr Odinga accused of sabotaging the first vote will preside over the second, employing the same electoral register, the same procedures and the same — evidently flawed — electronic tallying system. You do not have to be Einstein to expect the result to be the same, too.

If Mr Odinga is raining on the democratic parade, so is Mr Kenyatta. He has accused his opponent of being a sore loser. (This is the fourth presidential contest in which Mr Odinga has been declared the loser, though not necessarily the fourth that he has lost.) Worse, after agreeing to abide by the Supreme Court decision, the president has adopted language that would make the Daily Mail blush. He has called the judges “thugs” and has vowed to “fix” the judiciary if he wins a second term. He has lost no time in bringing the court to heel, rushing through an amendment to the electoral law preventing the Supreme Court from annulling a poll unless irregularities have a material impact on the result.

Almost worse than this tug of war between the main contenders is the fact that Kenya’s election has now vanished from the polling booth only to reappear in the courtroom. Mr Odinga’s withdrawal from the October 26 contest was tactical. He was counting on a previous ruling that said a re-run could not take place if a candidate died or pulled out. (He chose pulling out.) That tactic backfired when an also-ran candidate, who had polled almost nothing in the first round, got the high court to agree he could stand in the re-run. One constitutional lawyer said the poll would go ahead because of an interpretation of the words “and” and “all”.

While highly paid lawyers shuffle in and out of court, many of Mr Odinga’s supporters have taken to the streets. A few have lost their lives as a result, shot by police. So convinced are some that they cannot get justice at the ballot box, there is wild talk about setting up a breakaway republic. Until now, the idea of secession has never gained much traction in Kenya despite its complex ethnic mix.

Patrick Lumumba, director of the Kenya School of Law, says one should not lose faith. However messy, it is important that Kenyans work through this crisis, if necessary in the courts. He is right. But for millions of Kenyans who thought that elections were about candidates and votes, it is not an edifying process to watch.

