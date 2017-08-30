Petrofac cuts dividend by almost half in face of weak market

Oilfield services company Petrofac has cut its dividend by 42 per cent as it contends with weak market conditions and a bribery investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.

Net profits fell 4 per cent in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2016, although they were higher than analysts’ expectations and the UK-listed group said it had made a “positive start to the year”.

A $2bn contract win this month to build a refinery in Oman with its partner Samsung Engineering has reassured investors that Petrofac can still secure business despite an SFO investigation announced in May.

But the cut in interim dividend to 12.7 cents per share from 22 cents in the first half of last year highlighted continuing financial pressures since oil prices crashed in 2014.

Capital expenditure plans were also cut and $300m of loans were recently refinanced as part of a range of measures to control debt, which rose to $1bn at the end of June, from $600m six months earlier.

Analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove said “the more assertive approach” to repairing the balance sheet was a “prudent move” given the difficult market conditions and the risk of a fine resulting from the SFO investigation.

Shares in Petrofac have fallen by almost half since the UK anti-fraud agency said it was investigating the company on suspicions of bribery, corruption and money-laundering. The company said on Wednesday that it continued to “engage with the SFO and respond to its investigation”.

Net profits were $158m in the first half, excluding $90m of non-cash impairments mostly related to a reduced valuation for the Greater Stella Area redevelopment in the North Sea. Profits were down from $165m in the same period last year but better than guidance given by the company in June for a fall to between $135m and $145m.

Ayman Asfari, Petrofac chief executive, said the “solid” earnings reflected “good project execution” despite a 24 per cent fall in revenues to $3.13bn from $3.89bn last year.

New orders in the first half amounted to $2.7bn, excluding the recent Oman contract win, and the order backlog was $12.5bn. This was cited by Mr Asfari as evidence of “continued competitiveness in challenging markets”. Petrofac was “well placed on a number of bids” and this “positions us well for the second half of 2017”, he added.

Analysts at Barclays said the results “showed a company focused on the reality of a smaller, asset-light business, with operational performance key to any delivery”.

In addition to the SFO inquiry, Mr Asfari was recently fined €300,000 by Italy’s markets regulator for allegedly acting on inside information to trade in the shares of an unnamed listed company.

Mr Asfari “unequivocally” denied the allegations and vowed to challenge the ruling. Rijnhard van Tets, Petrofac chairman, said the company “fully” supported Mr Asfari.