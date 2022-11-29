Thirty-year-old Brooke struggles with a shopping addiction and feels as if no one is taking it seriously. With thousands of dollars of credit card debt spent at thrift stores and bargain clothes sales, shopping is an obsession that leaves her both mentally and financially exhausted. Presenter Claer Barrett speaks to financial therapist Amanda Clayman, and addiction specialist Pamela Roberts about why people get addicted to shopping, and what they can do to break the cycle.

You can find Amanda Clayman through her website or follow her on Instagram. Pamela Roberts works for addiction and recovery hospital the Priory Group, and her personal website is here.

Pamela has recommended the following resources for anyone struggling with a shopping addiction:

Counselling Directory UK

Addiction Counselling Psychology Today

Addiction Professionals

Spenders Anonymous

Spent: Break the Buying Obsession and Discover Your True Worth by Sally Palaian

Money Clinic is keen to hear from listeners and readers. If you would like to get in touch, please email us at money@FT.com or DM Claer on social media. She is @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com