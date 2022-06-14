US stocks dipped into bear market territory, two major cryptocurrency players blocked withdrawals, and British prime minister Boris Johnson published legislation to make sweeping changes to trading rules for Northern Ireland. Plus, hundreds of Japanese companies have left Tokyo for the countryside — will it have a lasting effect?

Note: We wanted to apologize to our listeners for not publishing a show on Monday, June 13. This was due to a technical error.

