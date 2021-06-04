Surge in US job creation could signal an easing of labour shortages

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Biden administration is banning Americans from investing in dozens of Chinese defence and surveillance technology companies, and US job creation is expected to have accelerated sharply in May which could signal an easing of labour shortages. Plus, the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, examines whether this current rise in prices is temporary, or whether inflation is back for an extended stay.





Washington to bar US investors from 59 Chinese companies

https://www.ft.com/content/91e6fb2a-6385-49b3-83aa-8044374805c4





Economists see accelerating US job growth in May payrolls data

https://www.ft.com/content/f38da494-2d09-4d8e-b39f-c531ee48ef3a?





FT Series Inflation: a new era?

https://www.ft.com/content/b6dfb1dc-eb86-4bad-87b0-d800b79195d3





United hopes to revive supersonic era almost 20 years after Concorde

https://www.ft.com/content/903b47e9-86b3-4e68-a5e4-414b142cc7b0

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.