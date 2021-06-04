Surge in US job creation could signal an easing of labour shortages
The Biden administration is banning Americans from investing in dozens of Chinese defence and surveillance technology companies, and US job creation is expected to have accelerated sharply in May which could signal an easing of labour shortages. Plus, the FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, examines whether this current rise in prices is temporary, or whether inflation is back for an extended stay.
Washington to bar US investors from 59 Chinese companies
https://www.ft.com/content/91e6fb2a-6385-49b3-83aa-8044374805c4
Economists see accelerating US job growth in May payrolls data
https://www.ft.com/content/f38da494-2d09-4d8e-b39f-c531ee48ef3a?
FT Series Inflation: a new era?
https://www.ft.com/content/b6dfb1dc-eb86-4bad-87b0-d800b79195d3
United hopes to revive supersonic era almost 20 years after Concorde
https://www.ft.com/content/903b47e9-86b3-4e68-a5e4-414b142cc7b0
