German police made ‘grave errors’ ahead of Christmas attack

German police and security services committed “grave errors” in the run-up to last year’s deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, according to an official report that highlights investigative oversights as well as poor co-ordination between federal agencies and police authorities.

The 72-page report, written by former federal prosecutor Bruno Jost, does not conclude with certainty that better police work would have prevented the attack on December 19 2016. But it points out that Anis Amri, the attacker, could have been arrested and jailed several times in the build-up to the slaughter, and that authorities missed crucial opportunities to facilitate his deportation to his native Tunisia.

“There were grave errors, especially in the context of surveillance and in the analysis of telephone and communication data. There is no mathematical certainty, but there was a chance to put him in jail at least temporarily,” said Mr Jost, whose report was commissioned by the Berlin city government.

Amri was killed in a shootout with Italian police a few days after the attack, in which he drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz, in the western part of the German capital. Among the 12 dead was the Polish driver of the truck, who was shot by Amri before the attack. The militant group Isis claimed responsibility for the attack.

A 24-year old failed asylum seeker, Amri had been under observation by German authorities and was classified as a potential Islamist attacker. A Berlin court had approved personal surveillance measures against him for a period of more than six months, leading up to late October — less than two months before the attack.

However, as Mr Jost found, Amri was followed only sporadically during that period, with surveillance taking place on only 30 days. What is more, the suspect was mostly under observation only between late morning and evening, and never on weekends and holidays. That schedule, Mr Jost argued, was followed despite Amri’s “nocturnal” habits as a known drug dealer.

Drug dealing was only one of several criminal activities that could have led to Amri’s arrest and eventual deportation to Tunisia. In his report, Mr Jost detailed 14 potential cases of potential criminal wrongdoing by Amri, from falsifying documents and causing grievous bodily harm to theft and violations of German asylum laws.

On one occasion, on July 30 2016, Amri was arrested and held for two days. Police in the southern German city of Friedrichshafen interrogated Amri and found fake Italian papers on him. But they failed to probe him on alleged Isis connections, or to examine the content of his mobile phone, or to seek guidance from their colleagues in Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia, who had greater knowledge of the case. “Everything that could be done wrongly was done wrongly,” Mr Jost said.

“Amri was one of the threats that was talked about most frequently and intensively in the GTAZ [antiterrorism centre]. So you can’t behave as if you’re arresting an egg thief,” he added.

