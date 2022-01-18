China applies brakes to Africa lending

UK inflation is expected to rise to a 30-year high when December’s data are released this week, Meta patent applications indicate how the Silicon Valley group intends to cash in on its virtual world with hyper-targeted advertising and sponsored content, Chinese lenders have grown more cautious about lending to African nations as some have reached the limit of their borrowing capacity and the prospect of defaults loom, and the Scottish government has awarded 25 gigawatts of offshore wind project development rights.

