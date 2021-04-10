How new AstraZeneca guidance will affect rollout and PM's bounceback in the polls, plus what's behind the violence in Northern Ireland?

Britain’s vaccination programme suffered a setback this week over the use of the AstraZeneca jab — the workhorse of the UK immunisation effort — among younger people. How will new guidance for under-30s affect the vaccine rollout and the bounce it has given Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the polls? Plus, what's behind Northern Ireland's most violent disturbances in recent years? Presented by George Parker with Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Clive Cookson and Peter Foster together with special guest Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair's chief negotiator ahead of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: Department of Health, UK news pool, BBC.

Read more:

