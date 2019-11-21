Print this page

This year's selection of economics must-reads take on capitalism, inequality, trade, AI, the law and more. Martin Wolf tells Fred Studemann about the books we should all be reading this winter.


Contributors: Fred Studemann, literary editor and Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator. Producer: Persis Love

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast