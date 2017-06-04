Daily briefing: London attack, China’s Tiananmen embrace and Musk v AI

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Theresa May vowed to step up Britain’s fight against Islamist extremism, saying “enough is enough” after the country’s third terrorist attack in three months left seven dead and 48 injured. Mrs May, who said Thursday’s election will go ahead as planned, also put tech companies on notice again, saying they cannot continue to allow extremists “safe spaces” online.

On Saturday night, a group of assailants in a rented white Renault van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking others with knives in a crowded market nearby. Here is our report on the attack as it unfolded. Three attackers who appeared to be wearing suicide belts were shot dead within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services, the police said on Sunday. As firearms officers confronted the assailants, firing about 50 rounds at them, a member of the public was wounded, police said. Here is what we know so far.

This vibrant corner of London remained unbowed following the attack, but the combination of DIY attackers and soft targets is a trend in terrorism that is exposing holes in UK security. Donald Trump, the US president, responded to the attack with a Tweetstorm that included criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan. (FT)

In the news

The Chinese are starting to embrace the Tiananmen crackdown

The bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square almost three decades ago saved China from a Russia-style meltdown, according to a strongly held view among the generation that will enjoy unprecedented international clout as it takes up the baton of power in Beijing. (FT)

US allies dismayed by ‘America First’

Allies and partners of the US have expressed dismay about the strategic consequences of Donald Trump’s “America First” rhetoric, with predictions of a US retreat from leadership in Asia taking centre stage at an annual security forum this weekend. (FT)

Lawyers warn Saudi Aramco of NY IPO litigation risks

Saudi Arabia is nearing a long-awaited decision on the main international stock exchange for the initial public offering of its state energy company, with lawyers advising the kingdom that a New York listing poses the greatest litigation risk of any jurisdiction. (FT)

N Korea rejects new sanctions

Pyongyang said it “fully rejects” the latest round of UN sanctions against it as a “hostile act” and plans to continue its nuclear weapons programme. (Reuters)

How Chinese media is covering US Paris withdrawal

Beijing has seized on the opportunity to cast doubt on American democracy and promote China as the responsible superpower. (NYT)

Fresh doubts over Fed rate rise

A growing number of investors and analysts are questioning whether a widely expected interest rate rise at the Fed’s upcoming meeting is warranted in the face of subdued inflation and signs of weaker economic growth. (FT)

Cancer? There’s an app for that

Patients who regularly reported their symptoms via a tablet computer survived five months longer than those who did not, according to a large study presented at the world’s largest oncology meeting on Sunday. (FT)

The day ahead

Ocean experts gather at the UN

The United Nations hosts an Ocean Conference this week in New York, the first UN event of its kind. The conference will highlight the need to conserve and sustainably use oceans, seas and marine resources for development.

What we’re reading

Elon Musk’s billion-dollar crusade to stop the AI apocalypse

The billionaire is scared of Silicon Valley’s latest rush to embrace artificial intelligence — and he thinks we should be frightened too. (Vanity Fair)

Chinese companies embrace shadow banking

The crackdown on debt is driving some companies to try to drum up financing through so-called trusts as it gets harder to secure bank loans or tap the bond market. (WSJ)

India’s tax trouble

The country will take its biggest leap yet in prime minister Narendra Modi’s quest to unlock its untapped economic potential when a long-awaited tax reform is supposed to unify a highly fragmented market with a single value added tax regime — but the goods and services tax is a far cry from the simple tax for which companies had long clamoured. (FT)

Breaking down a $900k-a-week paycheck

By the time Yahoo is absorbed by Verizon in the next week or so, Marissa Mayer will have made about $239m. (NYT)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Seb Morton-Clark highlights the main stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, including the UK election, US factory orders and services data, and Italy’s first round of municipal elections. (FT)