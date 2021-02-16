Print this page

President Joe Biden heads to Wisconsin to sell his stimulus plan

President Joe Biden heads to Wisconsin to sell his stimulus plan, and the cold snap in Texas tests the state’s freewheeling electricity model. The pandemic’s online shopping surge has led to more warehouse automation, but that is making some human jobs tougher. Plus, Russian discount retailer Fix Price is planning a London stock market listing that could value the company at more than $6bn.


Biden steps up stimulus pitch in bid to seal deal with Congress

Texas starts blackouts as frigid weather sends power prices surging

Why I was wrong to be optimistic about robots

Russian discount retailer aims to raise $1bn in London IPO

