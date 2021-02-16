President Joe Biden heads to Wisconsin to sell his stimulus plan

President Joe Biden heads to Wisconsin to sell his stimulus plan, and the cold snap in Texas tests the state’s freewheeling electricity model. The pandemic’s online shopping surge has led to more warehouse automation, but that is making some human jobs tougher. Plus, Russian discount retailer Fix Price is planning a London stock market listing that could value the company at more than $6bn.





Biden steps up stimulus pitch in bid to seal deal with Congress

https://www.ft.com/content/1c172f12-87c0-4fda-82f2-40954d36b3f8





Texas starts blackouts as frigid weather sends power prices surging

https://www.ft.com/content/4d07eedc-b3ec-417e-8cb1-5895178c9f9b





Why I was wrong to be optimistic about robots

https://www.ft.com/content/087fce16-3924-4348-8390-235b435c53b2





Russian discount retailer aims to raise $1bn in London IPO

https://www.ft.com/content/f8f68d4a-42b3-4c75-80ec-545b7d47831f

