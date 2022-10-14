[Scroll down for quiz]

In their (low) hundreds they came: traders, academics, journalists, economists, strategists, lawyers, bankers, central bankers (!!!), doomed FT grad scheme recruits, etc…

The Cellar Bar at Tokenhouse was packed last night for the return of the Alphaville pub quiz.

There are five key moments in a man’s life: his graduation, his wedding, his divorce, his funeral, and getting completely wrecked at the @FTAlphaville Pubquiz. — New Left EViews (@NewLeftEViews) October 13, 2022

Over nine gruelling rounds, readers were grilled on their knowledge of financial esoterica, from bonds to central banks to, uh, more bonds. Look, we like bonds.

Victory went to team Desert Storm, whose commodity market knowledge helped lift them to a mighty 38.5 points out of a possible 94 — 41 per cent!

They took home champions’ mugs, as well as a fetching set of Acid Capitalist caps kindly supplied by guest host Hugh Hendry.

In a close second was Quizteam Lagarde, representatives of a local software company branch, who also scored a bonus point for the best team name. They got some fancy totes:

the bloomberg @markets team may have won second place at the @FTAlphaville quiz, but we got all the chart questions right and *that’s what matters* pic.twitter.com/F6bJSBD8Zm — Emily Nicolle (@emilyjnicolle) October 13, 2022

In the end, there were only more questions: most pertinently, had Bryce Elder survived?

The Quiz

Here are the questions (including the missing round 2, which was cut because of time constraints).

For any two-part answer, there’s half a point for each part. For any three-part answer, getting two right grants half a point.

To score your self fairly against the attendees, discount that round and give yourself the answer to the first quote question for free.

Consider the fix time to be 13:30pm for any market prices. Facts such as “who is the Chancellor of the UK” were correct at time of utterance. If you have to ask, it’s in dollar terms. And golden rule: the quizmaster is always right.

Answers are at the bottom — no cheating!

1) Masters of the Universe

Paul Volcker was a giant of economics in more than one way. How tall was he (answers in imperial only, nearest inch)? Former Bank of England governor Lord King has been in the news a lot recently, flogging his book and taunting his successors. What’s his favourite football team? What colour is the ECB‘s inflation monster? The Bank of England recently revealed a redesign including a new logo. What element featured on the logo for the first time? Which animal lent its name to a European exchange rate band? The Federal Reserve Economic Database, aka FRED, is one of the world’s best-known economic databases. But which US city’s Reserve Bank maintains it? Which two monetary authorities sold Czech gold on behalf of the Nazis? Which former Italian central bank governor served time in jail? What gift do foreign dignitaries reportedly keep giving former Fed chair Janet Yellen, based on a mistaken belief about her interests? [Cont. from 9] According to the same report, what gift would she rather receive?

2) International intrigue [the lost round]

In September, CreditSights called a conglomerate owned by this businessperson “deeply overleveraged” — before it soon corrected its figures after a ‘conversation’ with the company. Who is the businessperson? Which third-generation business dynasty heir received a presidential pardon this year for a bribery conviction? This oil company was the world’s biggest corporate dividend payer in the second quarter of this year according to Janus Henderson, but in the same period also lost its third chief executive in just over a year. What is the company? This year a South African inquiry said that former president Jacob Zuma “readily opened the doors” of the Eskom state electricity monopoly to this trio of Indian-born brothers. But what are their first names? This African magnate is building the world’s largest single-train oil refinery in his home country - and told the Financial Times on his yacht in 2018 that when it is finally completed, he might treat himself to buying Arsenal football club as a reward. Who is he? Which of these countries was NOT implicated in the allegations when Glencore entered guilty pleas to settle claims of foreign bribery and commodity market manipulation in multiple jurisdictions this year? Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venezuela, Ecuador, Brazil. Which of these US-sanctioned businessmen has NOT been a shareholder with Trafigura in a commodity business venture in Africa? Sam Pa, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Leopoldino Fragoso da Nascimento Which one of these grades of African crude oil is produced in Angola? Bonny Light, Escravos, Forçados, Qua-Iboe, Cabinda Which African country is planning the world’s biggest issuance of carbon credits this year? Owned by a Japanese shipbuilder and operated by a Taiwanese shipping company, the Ever Given container ship captured the hearts and memes of the internet last year when it ran aground in the Suez Canal. But where is it officially registered as a vessel?

3) Cryptic clueless

How much in dollars at current Bitcoin prices did Laszlo Hanyecz pay on May 22 2010 for two pizzas? The artist Beeple famously sold what was at the time the most expensive ever NFT, for $69.3mn, in March 2021. What, to the nearest $100, is the current best offer for his NFT work? Which crypto exchange has to pay $29mn to settle US enforcement cases after it was accused of sanctions violations? Which country’s finance ministry announced this year that it would be minting its own NFT? Which crypto exec recently told the FT that bitcoin will never work for day-to-day payments? Which crypto company has launched its own fact-checking service? How many bitcoins are currently mined every day (to nearest 100)? Which former cabinet minister had to resign from two crypto-related positions when Alphaville discovered he was getting paid (a lot) for one of them and hadn’t disclosed it? What is the name of the hypothetical moment when Ethereum overtakes bitcoin’s “market cap”? Who, twice, threatened Jemima Kelly with “definition lawyers” after she asked some difficult questions about a crypto project?

4) Silver schemes (film & TV)

Every story is a business story. In this round, we want you to match the financial plot to the fiction movie. Please note these are not always the entirety, or even an important part, of the plot in question.

Following a workplace incident, an entrepreneur attempts to get a health and safety certification for his animal-themed outdoor tourism venture. A villain violently hijacks a stock exchange to break into the protagonist’s account and buy reams of put options. Despite the ensuing financial chaos, the puts never end up in the money, and the protagonist is left bankrupt. A commodity-export-reliant state with a reclusive hereditary monarchy suffers a short-lived but dramatic leadership crisis, which culminates in cutting ties with its biggest trading partner. An unsuccessful round of investment negotiations, compromised by a disagreement over potential lobbying difficulties, prompts a protracted feud involving a family-owned business organisation. A powerful shipping conglomerate launches a blockade amid a dispute over new tax rules. Agents of a religious sect are sent in an attempt to negotiate, but run into difficulty. A family-run English agrifood SME attempts to pivot to a more profitable business model. This involves a substantial capital goods investment, but meets resistance from stakeholders. A family-owned business wins the exclusive contract to operate a pharmaceutical production concession. However, the supplanted operators refuse to comply peacefully with the handover process. A hospitality boss prepares to reopen her hotel, which closed following the death of her mother, its former proprietor. She plans a major launch event to generate publicity, but it is nearly thwarted by adverse weather conditions. A local politician attempts to suppress news that would present a downside risk for elements of the region’s seasonal service economy. Once the story gets out, it creates a business opportunity for a primary sector worker and a consultant. A dispute over succession planning within a broadly successful family-run corporation leads to a hostile takeover that catastrophically fuses together two incompatible business cultures. A subsequent demerger restores equilibrium.

5) Charts and minds

Name the charts (high-res here):

6) eyeShares (picture round)

Name the people (high-res here):

7) Two-way quotes

Who said it? Some of these are people, some are entities.

“Waiting for the Financial Times to apologize for trashing me when i said we have peak inflation. I think their insulting words actually are NOT funny.” “It’s probably a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean.” “Low point: Stuff not in our control — Brexit has added £3.4 million of additional supply chain costs… We look forward to the Brexit benefits promised.” “We are looking at every tool we have to make our economy more productive.” “Yeah as I said I’m making zero effort to hide, I go on walks and malls [sic].” “War is the ultimate Supreme Court.” “The FT is not a pro-business paper. It’s not a pro-Tory paper. No reason it should be a pro-Tory paper but you might think it might be a pro-business paper. It’s not.” “This off-ramp won’t stay open for long.” “It has been a pleasure to work with the Boom team and we wish them every success in the future.” “It turns out that a country’s budget is not so far away from a household budget, after all. Run up unsustainable debts, and eventually people will stop wanting to lend you money.”

8) International bond villains

What was the all-time low in yields for the Global Aggregate (nearest 0.1 percentage point)? Which equine superstar did Bill Gross once compare himself to? What has been the highest-returning sovereign bond market since 1815? What was the name of the country invented by a Scottish fraudster to sell a £200k bond in the first big EM bubble? What fast food phenomenon allegedly inspired Ray Dalio to invent risk parity? What is the biggest component of the ICE BAML US HY index? Who issued the world’s first corporate bond? Which investment group currently owns the rights to Leonard Cohen’s Everybody Knows? What is the Fed’s unrealised loss on its QE programme, as of the end of the second quarter of 2022? What commodity market did the Fed governor Chris Waller compare the Treasury market to earlier this month?

9) Stonkholm Syndrome

Here are six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which is the highest and the lowest by market capitalisation? What share of the US stock market is held by passive investors, according to a paper published earlier this year? Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which is the best and the worst by year-to-date share price performance? What was the name of the New Jersey deli that was at one point worth $100m? Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which has the highest and the lowest total sell recommendations from analysts? Tiger Global’s main hedge fund has lost about 50 per cent in 2022, wiping out several years of gains. How much did Chase Coleman take home himself in 2020? Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which is the highest and the lowest by CEO pay in 2021? Ted Baker is being bought by the US company Authentic Brands. In 2011, Authentic Brands acquired image rights to which celebrity? Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which is the highest and the lowest by S&P’s ESG score? Which FTSE 100 company was the first to mention blockchain in a regulatory filing (bonus point for the year)?

10) Dumb Yanks!

Florida recently revoked permission for Walt Disney’s specially taxed municipal district — one it has run since 1967. What is the name of the district? When a transatlantic financial panic started in November 1873, there were 364 US railroad companies in operation. How many went bankrupt in the following two years? What famous railroad-related corruption scandal occurred around that time? And which robber baron took the opportunity to buy the railroad ensnared in the scandal? In 1946, the US Supreme Court ruled that an investment can be classified as a security if it meets three conditions. What is the last name of the man who was the defendant in that case? It is also the name of the test used today to determine if crypto tokens are securities. Who are the top three underwriters of US IPOs this year, according to Bloomberg’s league tables? A: Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup, EF Hutton What was year-over-year core inflation in the latest US report, and when is the last time it was that high (month and year)? What town in Pennsylvania was the US home base for Wirecard? The Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority is one of the island’s few municipal borrowers that did not default on senior debt over the past several years. But it still has plenty of problems. What share of its water service does it estimate is lost or not paid for? Who signed the National Currency Act into law in 1863? A: Abraham Lincoln That law supported the use of US paper currency known as the greenback, which was introduced to help finance the Civil War. What was the original form of the greenback, and when did they become legal tender?



Answers below the pic.



Round 1 (Masters of the Universe)

Paul Volcker was a giant of economics in more than one way. How tall was he (answers in imperial only, nearest inch)? A: 6’ 7” Former Bank of England governor Lord King has been in the news a lot recently, flogging his book and taunting his successors. What’s his favourite football team? A: Aston Villa What colour is the ECB‘s inflation monster? A: Blue (accept purple) The Bank of England recently revealed a redesign including a new logo. What element featured on the logo for the first time? A: The Union Jack Which animal lent its name to a European exchange rate band? A: The snake The Federal Reserve Economic Database, aka FRED, is one of the world’s best-known economic databases. But which US city’s Reserve Bank maintains it? A: St Louis Which two monetary authorities sold Czech gold on behalf of the Nazis? A: Bank of England and BIS Which former Italian central bank governor served time in jail? A: Antonio Fazio What gift do foreign dignitaries keep giving former Fed chair Janet Yellen, based on a mistaken belief about her interests? A: Stamps [Cont. from 9] According to the same report, what gift would she rather receive? A: Rocks

Round 2 (International Intrigue [the lost round])

In September, CreditSights called a conglomerate owned by this businessperson “deeply overleveraged” — before it soon corrected its figures after a ‘conversation’ with the company. Who is the businessperson? A: Gautam Adani Which third-generation business dynasty heir received a presidential pardon this year for a bribery conviction? A: Lee Jae-yong of Samsung This oil company was the world’s biggest corporate dividend payer in the second quarter of this year according to Janus Henderson, but in the same period also lost its third chief executive in just over a year. What is the company? A: Brazil’s Petrobras This year a South African inquiry said that former president Jacob Zuma “readily opened the doors” of the Eskom state electricity monopoly to this trio of Indian-born brothers. But what are their first names? A: Atul, Ajay, Rajesh or Tony This African magnate is building the world’s largest single-train oil refinery in his home country - and told the Financial Times on his yacht in 2018 that when it is finally completed, he might treat himself to buying Arsenal football club as a reward. Who is he? A: Aliko Dangote Which of these countries was NOT implicated in the allegations when Glencore entered guilty pleas to settle claims of foreign bribery and commodity market manipulation in multiple jurisdictions this year? Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venezuela, Ecuador, Brazil. A: Ecuador Which of these US-sanctioned businessmen has NOT been a shareholder with Trafigura in a commodity business venture in Africa? Sam Pa, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Leopoldino Fragoso da Nascimento A: Sam Pa Which one of these grades of African crude oil is produced in Angola? Bonny Light, Escravos, Forçados, Qua-Iboe, Cabinda A: Cabinda Which African country is planning the world’s biggest issuance of carbon credits this year? A: Gabon Owned by a Japanese shipbuilder and operated by a Taiwanese shipping company, the Ever Given container ship captured the hearts and memes of the internet last year when it ran aground in the Suez Canal. But where is it officially registered as a vessel? A: Panama

Round 3 (Cryptic Clueless)

How much in dollars at current Bitcoin prices did Laszlo Hanyecz pay on May 22 2010 for two pizzas? A: $180mn The artist Beeple famously sold what was at the time the most expensive ever NFT, for $69.3mn, in March 2021. What, to the nearest $100, is the current best offer for his NFT work? A: $1,215 Which crypto exchange has to pay $29mn to settle US enforcement cases after it was accused of sanctions violations? A: Bittrex Which country’s finance ministry announced this year that it would be minting its own NFT? A: The United Kingdom Which crypto exec recently told the FT that bitcoin will never work for day-to-day payments? A: Sam Bankman-Fried Which crypto company has launched its own fact-checking service? A: Coinbase How many bitcoins are currently mined every day (to nearest 100)? A: 900 Which former cabinet minister had to resign from two crypto-related positions when Alphaville discovered he was getting paid (a lot) for one of them and hadn’t disclosed it? A: Grant Shapps What is the name of the hypothetical moment when Ethereum overtakes bitcoin’s “market cap”? A: The Flippening Who, twice, threatened Jemima Kelly with “definition lawyers” after she asked some difficult questions about a crypto project? A: Baroness Michelle Mone

Round 4 (Silver Schemes)

Following a workplace incident, an entrepreneur attempts to get a health and safety certification for his animal-themed outdoor tourism venture. A: Jurassic Park A villain violently hijacks a stock exchange to break into the protagonist’s account and buy reams of put options. Despite the ensuing financial chaos, the puts never end up in the money, and the protagonist is left bankrupt. A: The Dark Knight Rises A commodity-export-reliant state with a reclusive hereditary monarchy suffers a short-lived but dramatic leadership crisis, which culminates in cutting ties with its biggest trading partner. A: Frozen An unsuccessful round of investment negotiations, compromised by a disagreement over potential lobbying difficulties, prompts a protracted feud involving a family-owned business organisation. A: The Godfather A powerful shipping conglomerate launches a blockade amid a dispute over new tax rules. Agents of a religious sect are sent in an attempt to negotiate, but run into difficulty. A: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace A family-run English agrifood SME attempts to pivot to a more profitable business model. This involves a substantial capital goods investment, but meets resistance from stakeholders. A: Chicken Run A family-owned business wins the exclusive contract to operate a pharmaceutical production concession. However, the supplanted operators refuse to comply peacefully with the handover process. A: Dune A hospitality boss prepares to reopen her hotel, which closed following the death of her mother, its former proprietor. She plans a major launch event to generate publicity, but it is nearly thwarted by adverse weather conditions. A: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again A local politician attempts to suppress news that would present a downside risk for elements of the region’s seasonal service economy. Once the story gets out, it creates a business opportunity for a primary sector worker and a consultant. A: Jaws A dispute over succession planning within a broadly successful family-run corporation leads to a hostile takeover that catastrophically fuses together two incompatible business cultures. A subsequent demerger restores equilibrium. A: The Lion King

Round 5 (Charts and Minds)

Nasdaq Gold FTSE 100 General Electric shares UK 30-year gilt yield Colombia kidnapping index Rhine water levels at Kaub VIX Palm oil

Round 6 (eyeShares)

Christine Lagarde Masayoshi Son Sam Bankman-Fried Andrew Bailey Elizabeth Holmes Tidjane Thiam Jan Marsalek Kwasi Kwarteng Sheryl Sandberg Matt Moulding Cathie Wood David Solomon Sundar Pichai Janet Yellen Dan McCrum

Round 7 (Two-way Quotes)

“Waiting for the Financial Times to apologize for trashing me when i said we have peak inflation. I think their insulting words actually are NOT funny.” A: Jim Cramer “It’s probably a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean.” A: Jerome Powell “Low point: Stuff not in our control — Brexit has added £3.4 million of additional supply chain costs… We look forward to the Brexit benefits promised.” A: Games Workshop “We are looking at every tool we have to make our economy more productive.” A: Janet Yellen “Yeah as I said I’m making zero effort to hide, I go on walks and malls [sic].” A: Do Kwon “War is the ultimate Supreme Court.” A: Elon Musk “The FT is not a pro-business paper. It’s not a pro-Tory paper. No reason it should be a pro-Tory paper but you might think it might be a pro-business paper. It’s not.” A: Lord [Michael] Spencer “This off-ramp won’t stay open for long.” A: Francis Fukuyama, tweeting about Crimea’s Kerch Bridge five days before it was destroyed “It has been a pleasure to work with the Boom team and we wish them every success in the future.” A: Rolls-Royce, ending their partnership to develop a supersonic engine with Boom “It turns out that a country’s budget is not so far away from a household budget, after all. Run up unsustainable debts, and eventually people will stop wanting to lend you money.” A: Liz Truss/Kwasi Kwarteng/Priti Patel/Chris Skidmore/Dominic Raab (point for any of these)

Round 8 (International Bond Villains)

What was the all-time low in yields for the Global Aggregate (nearest 0.1 percentage point)? A: 0.8% on April 8, 2020 Which equine superstar did Bill Gross once compare himself to? A: Secretariat What has been the highest-returning sovereign bond market since 1815? A: Ecuador What was the name of the country invented by a Scottish fraudster to sell a £200k bond in the first big EM bubble? A: Poyais What fast food phenomenon allegedly inspired Ray Dalio to invent risk parity? A: Chicken McNugget What is the biggest component of the ICE BAML US HY index? A: Transdigm $4.4bn 2026 Who issued the world’s first corporate bond? A: The Dutch East India Company (VOC) in 1623 Which investment group currently owns the rights to Leonard Cohen’s Everybody Knows? A: Blackstone What is the Fed’s unrealised loss on its QE programme, as of the end of the second quarter of 2022 (to nearest billion)? A: $719.9bn What commodity market did the Fed governor Chris Waller compare the Treasury market to earlier this month? A: Pumpkins

Round 9 (Stonkholm Syndrome)

Here are six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which is the highest and the lowest by market capitalisation? H: Coinbase, L: AMC What share of the US stock market is held by passive investors, according to a paper published earlier this year? A: 37.8 per cent (nearest % allowed) Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which is the best and the worst by year-to-date share price performance? H: Commerzbank, L: Coinbase What was the name of the New Jersey deli that was at one point worth $100m? A: Hometown International Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which has the highest and the lowest total sell recommendations from analysts? H: Credit Suisse, L: Commerzbank Tiger Global’s main hedge fund has lost about 50 per cent in 2022, wiping out several years of gains. How much did Chase Coleman take home himself in 2020? A: $2.5bn Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura. Which is the highest and the lowest by CEO pay in 2021? H: Commerzbank; L: Gamestop Ted Baker is being bought by the US company Authentic Brands. In 2011, Authentic Brands acquired image rights to which celebrity? A: Marilyn Monroe Six stocks: AMC, Gamestop, Coinbase, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Nomura Which is the highest and the lowest by S&P’s ESG score? (High is good, low is bad.) H: Nomura, L: Coinbase Which FTSE 100 company was the first to mention blockchain in a regulatory filing (bonus point for the year)? A: London Stock Exchange, 2016

Round 10 (Dumb Yanks!)

Florida recently revoked permission for Walt Disney’s specially taxed municipal district — one it has run since 1967. What is the name of the district? A: Reedy Creek Improvement District When a transatlantic financial panic started in November 1873, there were 364 US railroad companies in operation. How many went bankrupt in the following two years? A: 89 (nearest 10 allowed) What famous railroad-related corruption scandal occurred around that time? And which robber baron took the opportunity to buy the railroad ensnared in the scandal? A: Credit Mobilier, Jay Gould In 1946, the US Supreme Court ruled that an investment can be classified as a security if it meets three conditions. What is the last name of the man who was the defendant in that case? It is also the name of the test used today to determine if crypto tokens are securities. A: Howey Test Who are the top three underwriters of US IPOs this year, according to Bloomberg’s league tables? A: Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup, EF Hutton What was year-over-year core inflation in the latest US report, and when is the last time it was that high (month and year)? A: 6.6%, August 1982 What town in Pennsylvania was the US home base for Wirecard? A: Conshohocken The Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority is one of the island’s few municipal borrowers that did not default on senior debt over the past several years. But it still has plenty of problems. What share of its water service does it estimate is lost or not paid for? A: 63% (nearest 10pc allowed) Who signed the National Currency Act into law in 1863? A: Abraham Lincoln That law supported the use of US paper currency known as the greenback, which was introduced to help finance the Civil War. What was the original form of the greenback, and when did they become legal tender? A: Demand notes, 1862

Please send thoughts/feedback/vitriolic abuse to alphaville@ft.com.