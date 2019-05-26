Junior market titch Hargreaves Services, based in Durham, provided a raw insight into how British Steel’s collapse could affect its thousands of suppliers and subcontractors.

For eight years Hargreaves has had 170 workers based at the Scunthorpe steelworks handling and transporting raw materials and the finished product.

If the furnaces are allowed to go cold, Hargreaves’ workers will be among the 20,000 staff providing goods and services to British Steel, alongside 5,000 staff directly employed whose jobs will be at risk.

Last week, Gordon Banham, Hargreaves’ longstanding chief executive, tallied the cost if the worst happened.

The receiver appointed to liquidate British Steel has given assurances that it will pay for future work for as long as possible. But Hargreaves is unlikely to be paid £4.5m that British Steel owes for past work. If the Scunthorpe plant shuts down, Mr Banham reckons the cost of redundancies could be £3m if staff can’t be redeployed. There would also be an exceptional charge of £9m to cover asset writedowns and equipment leasing costs. Revenues would fall by £11m next year, reducing pre-tax profits by about £1.3m.

Hargreaves’ shares fell more than 50p to 250p last week — not far off where they were when floated on the Alternative Investment Market in 2005.

We can take the thump and carry on

But Mr Banham knows the drill. It is the second time Hargreaves has weathered the decline of a historic British industry. “The company grew out of the ashes of the coal industry,” he says. Hence the name of its Durham headquarters — Phoenix House.

The Hargreaves name stretches back 150 years to a Yorkshire coal distribution business. In 1994 the company bought the coal haulage business of RJB Mining, founded by Richard Budge, aka King Coal for his forlorn hope of regenerating deep mining in the UK. In the noughties Hargreaves itself took on Monckton, the UK’s only independent coke producer, and Maltby Colliery, to supply coal-fired power stations. Both have now been closed. But in 2005 energy groups were investing in coal-fired power, says Mr Banham. There has been a “seismic shift” in attitudes since then.

As coal mining subsided, Hargreaves diversified into remediation work to clean up and regenerate pits. Its trucks move energy-from-waste, not just coal and 400 of its 2,000 staff are in Hong Kong on material-handling contracts.

Perhaps more importantly, the group has moved into land development, buying up old mines from liquidators. The company still has a couple of working pits in Durham and Scotland that are coming to the end of their lives. As they decline, the cash generated is being reinvested in property. This £120m land bank underpins the company now, offsetting Hargreaves’ net debt of £20m, says Mr Banham. Just last week, the group agreed the sale of residential development land near Edinburgh for £9m.

That is a tidy sum for 10 acres. The dissolution of British Steel is still a nasty knock, bringing next year’s pre-tax profit forecasts down from £7.7m to nearer £6.4m. “But we can take the thump and carry on,” says Mr Banham.

Other steelwork suppliers will be less fortunate. The fallout in Scunthorpe could be as acute locally as the receivership last year of Carillion, the outsourcer-construction business that had 43,000 employees and perhaps 30,000 subcontractors and suppliers spread across the UK. Accountants have noted a 20 per cent spike in the number of building firms going into administration after Carillion’s implosion.

A better yardstick may be the failure in 2005 of MG Rover, which employed 6,000 workers directly in Longbridge and about the same indirectly. The then Birmingham city council guesstimated the cost to the local economy at £500m, or less than 1 per cent of regional gross domestic product. The government talked of 9,000 redundancies in the West Midlands. In 2006 the National Audit Office said it was the largest number of applications for redundancy payouts for a single employer. It priced the support given to employees, families, suppliers and the wider West Midlands community at £150m.

Perhaps encouragingly, though, later parliamentary reports into Longbridge’s closure noted that fewer businesses than predicted petitioned for help, job losses were two-thirds lower than expected and just 10 suppliers closed or went into administration.

Hargreaves may be an immediate and on-the-ground example of just how limber small companies can be, even those with spines made of British Steel.

