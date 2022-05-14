This year’s Queen Speech was Boris Johnson’s attempt to reset his government’s policy agenda but it did little to tackle the growing cost of living crisis. We look at what the government might do, plus whether the EU and UK are about to enter a trade war over the Northern Ireland protocol. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, George Parker and Jude Webber.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: BBC

