This is not just a rights issue, this is an M&S ri . . . Actually, no. The £600m equity fundraising Marks and Spencer is serving up to fund a delivery venture with Ocado is nothing like the upmarket, succulent, sauce-drizzled, compote-infested foodstuffs in its self-parodying adverts. M&S’s results show its food was sold with fewer promotional discounts last year, cutting like-for-like sales by 2.3 per cent. But the 325m new shares in its 1-for-5 rights issue are being offered at 185p, a 26 per cent discount to the theoretical ex-rights, ex-dividend price. So this isn’t an M&S rights issue. It’s more like a Lidl rights issue.

M&S has to price the new shares at a sizeable discount to ensure there is still some upside for investors after predictable falls in its market price. News of the fundraising alongside a 3 per cent decline in group revenues, as clothing and home like-for-likes also fell 1.6 per cent, was met with a 7 per cent drop in M&S’s shares. That was on top of a 10 per cent price fall in the past year, and a halving in the past five.

M&S also has to offer a discount to gain buy-in to its strategy as financial performance looks likely to get worse before it gets better. Its own guidance for the financial year 2020 admits a now-accelerated store closure programme cannot be offset by new food and full-line stores: this will cut food sales by another 1 per cent and clothing and home sales by another 3 per cent next year. Gross margins on these sales could fall 25 basis points, or rise by 25bp, depending on investment needs. But analysts think the risk is to the downside. Liberum says that, in clothing, M&S will continue to be squeezed by fast fashion, online, brands and value retailers. RBC warns that, in food, M&S will continue to underperform while it improves its ranges and tries to change perceptions about value for money. Meanwhile, transforming the balance between stores and online will require another £350m-£400m of capital expenditure and more “exceptional” costs — in the past three years these have totalled £1.4bn, Liberum points out, which is a third of the current market capitalisation.

M&S must discount its new shares as each will participate in less profit, too. Liberum’s indicative calculations suggest the rights issue could be about 15 per cent dilutive to estimated full-year 2020-21 earnings per share. Dividends per share have already been cut: M&S is reducing its payouts by 40 per cent to maintain a strong balance sheet.

And M&S has to offer a discount to reflect the time value of the new money — as there is unlikely to be a return on it in the short-to-medium term. That £600m will be used to fund the upfront £562.5m to buy into an Ocado joint venture, but this will not deliver an M&S profiterole let alone a profit for some time. Synergies are expected from increased buying scale, joint marketing and innovation but the execution will be lengthy, complex and risky. M&S is not a conventional supermarket like Ocado’s former upmarket partner Waitrose, and Waitrose is now rapidly expanding it own rival service. M&S’s Ocado venture, suggests Liberum, “may not be accretive for a number of years”.

Of course, a discounted rights issue to fund a big acquisition is not unusual — and M&S’s discount is actually less than the 35 per cent offered by Restaurant Group to raise £315m to buy Wagamama, and the 34 per cent offered by Cineworld when raising £1.7bn for Regal. Ultimately, it may fund a deal that turns M&S into a premium online food retailer, offering a compote of lower costs, less debt, and higher profit.

For now, though, this is not just jam. This is M&S jam. Jam tomorrow. For which you must pay today.

