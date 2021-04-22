Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce his country’s steepest ever emissions cuts, Russia plans to pull out of the International Space Station by 2025, and Turkey’s opposition is asking where US$128bn in foreign exchange reserves has gone. Plus, the FT’s Shanghai correspondent, Tom Hale, explains why the corruption at Huarong Asset Management is creating headaches for Beijing.





US to propose emissions cut of up to 50% by end of decade

https://www.ft.com/content/32f5e2cd-4689-4434-9da0-d97d46673eaf?





Huarong debacle tests Beijing’s resolve to bail out state groups

https://www.ft.com/content/2aabfd64-6527-442f-b6fb-36c3804dcfc7





Russia to pull out of International Space Station in 2025

https://www.ft.com/content/a1518565-e643-42ae-a650-02e9c3bdd657





Turks chase missing billions in foreign exchange reserves

https://www.ft.com/content/dee218ba-c102-4a2f-8042-e8c8601991cd?

