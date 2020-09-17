Print this page

The Federal Reserve projects no interest rate increases until at least the end of 2023

The Federal Reserve projects no interest rate increases until at least the end of 2023, and US President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to increase the size of their stimulus proposal. Plus, the FT’s Miles Kruppa explains the excitement behind cloud computing company Snowflake's initial public offering. 


Fed signals rock-bottom rates until at least end of 2023

https://www.ft.com/content/827302da-4257-4bbc-a0fa-9bc98f65d661


Trump nudges Republicans to increase economic stimulus offer

https://www.ft.com/content/e7228443-36ad-4fe9-aa2c-2d0ddefda12b


Snowflake doubles in first trades after largest-ever software IPO

https://www.ft.com/content/eb8e37c9-b4a5-4b4c-a3cf-2eeac98a8f2b


