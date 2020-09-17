The Federal Reserve projects no interest rate increases until at least the end of 2023
The Federal Reserve projects no interest rate increases until at least the end of 2023, and US President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to increase the size of their stimulus proposal. Plus, the FT’s Miles Kruppa explains the excitement behind cloud computing company Snowflake's initial public offering.
Fed signals rock-bottom rates until at least end of 2023
https://www.ft.com/content/827302da-4257-4bbc-a0fa-9bc98f65d661
Trump nudges Republicans to increase economic stimulus offer
https://www.ft.com/content/e7228443-36ad-4fe9-aa2c-2d0ddefda12b
Snowflake doubles in first trades after largest-ever software IPO
https://www.ft.com/content/eb8e37c9-b4a5-4b4c-a3cf-2eeac98a8f2b
