Top US drug regulator is accused of being too cosy with industry after approving Alzheimer’s drug

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration is under fire after approving a controversial Alzheimer’s drug, a Covid outbreak at a Chinese port has further disrupted global shipping, and the Tokyo Olympics will have limited spectators when the games begin next month. Plus, the FT’s US sports business correspondent, Sara Germano, explains the US Supreme Court ruling in favour of student athletes who sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association.





US medicines watchdog accused of cozy ties with Big Pharma

Covid outbreak at Chinese port exacerbates global supply chain delays

Olympic venues to cap number of spectators at 10,000

Student athletes win US Supreme Court showdown against NCAA

